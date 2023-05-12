This date in baseball

May 12

1910 Chief Bender of the Philadelphia Athletics pitched a 4-0 no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians.

1926 Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators records his 400th career victory when he defeats the St. Louis Browns 7-4.

1937 St. Louis' Joe Medwick hit two home runs and two doubles to lead the Cardinals to a 15-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

1955 Sam "Toothpick" Jones of the Chicago Cubs got a no-hitter the hard way. In the ninth inning against Pittsburgh, he walked the bases full and then struck out the next three batters for a 4-0 victory.

1956 Carl Erskine of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitched a 3-0 no-hitter against the New York Giants.

1958 Willie Mays hits the first grand slam in the history of the San Francisco Giants.

1966 Lou Brock's RBI single in the 12th inning gave the St. Louis Cardinals a 4-3 victory over Atlanta in the opening of Busch Memorial Stadium. Felipe Alou hit two home runs for the Braves.

1969 Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals becomes the seventh pitcher in National League history to strike out the side on nine pitches.

1970 Ernie Banks hit his 500th home run off Pat Jarvis in Chicago's 4-3 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field.

1989 Rick Reuschel of the San Francisco Giants records his 200th major league victory, beating Montreal, 2-1.

1999 Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez strikes out 15 batters for the second consecutive game in a 9-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

2000 Boston's Pedro Martinez, who had 17 strikeouts in his last start May 6 against Tampa Bay, struck out 15 in a 9-0 victory over Baltimore, to tie an American League record set in 1968 by Cleveland's Luis Tiant for most strikeouts over two games.

2001 A.J. Burnett (Central Arkansas Christian, North Little Rock) pitched an unlikely no-hitter -- overcoming a record nine walks -- to lead Florida over San Diego 3-0.

2004 In one of the most remarkable at-bats in major league history, Alex Cora fouls off 14 consecutive pitches and then hits the 18th pitch over the right field fence for a two-run home run off Cubs pitcher Matt Clement.

2008 Indians second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera turned the 14th unassisted triple play in major league history, accomplishing the feat in the second game of a doubleheader against Toronto. Cabrera made a diving catch on a line drive by Lyle Overbay, touched second base and then tagged out Marco Scutaro to quickly end the fifth inning of Cleveland's 3-0 loss in 10 innings.

2009 Ryan Zimmerman extended his hitting streak to 30 games, getting a first-inning single in the Washington Nationals' 9-7 loss to San Francisco.

2010 Homer Bailey became the latest Cincinnati Reds starter to pitch a gem against the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing his first career complete game in a 5-0 win. The Reds became the first team in the majors in nearly 10 years to pitch back-to-back, complete-game shutouts without a walk -- Oakland's Tim Hudson and Barry Zito did it on Sept. 9-10, 2000, against Tampa Bay.

2015 The Mariners tie a team record by hitting six homers in an 11-4 victory over the Padres at Safeco Field. Nelson Cruz hits his major league-leading 15th home run, while Mike Zunino hits two, and Kyle Seager, Justin Ruggiano and Logan Morrison complete the barrage.

2017 Buster Posey hit a home run in the 17th inning to send the Giants to a 3-2 victory over the Reds, in a game that takes 5 hours and 28 minutes.

-- The Associated Press