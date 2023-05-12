Time for work

Editor, The Commercial:

Ah yes. Time to pick up the pieces and get to work. We have assets that should be shining, providing the foundation for Pine Bluff's steady, prosperous growth.

A little housekeeping though is needed to help clear some road blocks since the GFBP entity will be with us for another year or so.

1. During the GFPB tax campaign, GFPB frequently stated that many things were a lie. Mysteriously, though, a counter to the lies was never addressed. Hmmmm? Raises the issue of TRANSPARENCY, maybe?

2. Where does GFPB post their plans as to what they are working on, status updates, etc.? A roadmap talking about where our money is going would sure be nice. Possibility of a bar chart showing project, completion status -- both money and physical wise? Quarterly, or semi-annual needed at least.

3. Do city/county and GFPB officials complete Ethics Training, following the Ethical Conduct Principles for Federal Employees (what's good for the goose is good for the gander, right?)

OK, now for the good stuff.

DID YOU KNOW?

1. Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA) offers programs including Affordable Mortgages, an ongoing Mortgage Tax Credit, as well as Loans to help cover upfront costs of buying a home?

ADFA Move-Up Program

a. Annual Income $137,000

b. Minimum Credit Score 640

c. Max debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 45%

d. Primary Residence

e. Must take a homebuyer education course

*If income is 80% of area median income, you'll qualify for lower interest on loan.

2. ADFA Down Payment Assistance (DPA)

a. Program offers between $1,000 to max $15,000 to help with Closing costs. This is a second mortgage at mortgage rate to be repaid in 10 years

3. Arkansas Dream Down Payment Initiative (ADDI)

a. Homebuyers who get a mortgage through ADFA's Move -Up Program.

b. Maximum 10% of home price up to $10,000. Given as a second loan, has no monthly payment and is forgivable after five years.

4. EV's continue to be a growing part of our landscape. Car manufacturers are targeting 50% of cars on the road in 10 years will be EV, and Sysco, which delivers food and Supplies to our Schools, hospitals, casino & restaurants will have 35% of their fleet EV Powered by 2030. What are we doing to have infrastructure ready?

5. Last but not least, UAPB Golf Team are SWAC Champions. Congrats!! Harbor Oaks is a Championship Course when properly maintained. Championship Home Course for UAPB Golf team to host conference play. Nice picture. Even better? A Golf Package that includes time at our Premium Saracen Casino.

Time to get to work and time we demand more from our City/County officials to get it right!

Mike Lankford,

Pine Bluff