TRAVELERS 9, NATURALS 3

The Arkansas Travelers (19-11) scored seven runs in the first two innings Thursday while starter Bryan Woo carried a perfect game through six innings of a victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (15-15) in front of an announced crowd of 4,028 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travelers scored three runs in the first inning on an RBI double by Robbie Tenerowicz, who along with Spencer Packard scored later in the inning on wild pitches from Naturals starter Jonathan Bowlan. Packard added a two-run single in the second inning and the Travs got RBI singles from Jonatan Clase and Robert Perez Jr. to push the lead to 7-0.

Tyler Tolbert broke up the perfect game bid in the top of the seventh inning with a single on an 0-1 pitch. Tolbert and Tyler Cropley both hit RBI singles in the eighth inning to account for two Naturals runs, with the other coming on a Jeison Guzman solo home run on a full-count pitch in the top of the ninth inning.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette