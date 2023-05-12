Two teens face capital murder charge in April shooting, court records indicate

Little Rock police on Wednesday night arrested two people in connection with an April homicide, a spokesman said, and although he declined to identify them, court records indicated two teens face capital murder charges in the shooting.

Officers made two arrests, spokesman Mark Edwards said, in the April 18 shooting death of Derek Wilborn, 47, of Little Rock, who police found shot near 9600 W. 36th St. just before 8 p.m.

Wilborn died of his wounds in an area hospital, a police incident report states.

A judge chose to seal the case, Edwards said, and he did not provide any identifying information about the two suspects.

Police had not named a suspect in the killing by the time of the arrest, and a post about the homicide on the city's website simply states that police made an arrest in the case.

However, the incident number for the Wilborn homicide matches the citation number for Ameija Hudson, 15, and Arlene Hudson, 14, who pleaded innocent to capital murder charges Thursday morning in Little Rock District Court, court records showed.

Officials at the court and with the Pulaski County jail did not respond Thursday afternoon to requests for documents relating to the arrest of the two teens.

Court records indicated Ameija and Arlene were held without bail. The online inmate roster for the Pulaski County jail does not display inmates younger than 18.

At the time of his death, Wilborn was serving six years of supervised probation after he took a plea deal on a second-degree sexual assault charge on June 13, court records show.

Wilborn was charged in that case after a 5-year-old girl told her grandfather that a friend of her mother's sexually assaulted her while she pretended to be asleep.

The girl told police that she knew her attacker only as "Derek," but her mother picked Wilborn out of a photo lineup.