UALR baseball vs. Tennessee Tech

OHIO VALLEY

ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK vs. Tennessee Tech

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 27-18, 12-5 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee Tech 17-28, 8-10

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Jackson Wells (5-3, 1.51 ERA); Tennessee Tech RHP Hunter Mann (3-4, 6.83 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Noah Burkey (2-1, 6.10 ERA); Tennessee Tech LHP Brock Smith (2-1,6.93 ERA). Game 3: UALR RHP Hoss Brewer (2-2, 5.50 ERA); Tennessee Tech RHP Tyler Zarella (3-2, 9.00 ERA).

COACHES Chris Curry (201-234 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Matt Bragga (493-447-2 in 17th season at Tennessee Tech, 544-523-3 in 20th season overall)

SERIES Tennessee Tech leads 4-2

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Tennessee Tech*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Tennessee Tech*, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY Tennessee Tech*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Central Arkansas^, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at Morehead State*, 5 p.m.

*Ohio Valley Conference game

^At Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock