UCA baseball at Jacksonville State

Central Arkansas at Jacksonville State

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Jacksonville, Ala.

RECORDS UCA 21-26, 12-12 ASUN; Jacksonville State 22-25, 15-9

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UCA RHP Jesse Barker (7-2, 2.52 ERA); Jacksonville State RHP AJ Causey (3-1, 3.55 ERA). Game 2: UCA RHP Cade Fenton (2-3, 6.55 ERA); Jacksonville State RHP Tanner Jones (4-2, 5.12 ERA). Game 3: UCA RHP Charlie Christensen (2-5, 9.50 ERA); Jacksonville State RHP Jake Peppers (2-3, 5.03 ERA)

COACHES Nick Harlan (45-55 in second season at UCA, 442-265 in 13th season overall); Roland Fanning (22-23 in first season at Austin Peay and overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Jacksonville State*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Jacksonville State*, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY at Jacksonville State*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY UALR^, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

*ASUN game

^At Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock