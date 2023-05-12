Veterans honored in Day of Service

With five words, the Pine Bluff Arsenal Commander Col. Collin K. Keenan summed up the message, dedicated to all American veterans, "Thank you for your service."

On May 6, the approximately 50 former military service members were recognized at the second annual Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service.

The four-hour event was hosted by the Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW and VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center and the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. It was held at the veterans' service center, 114 S. State St.

Officially, May 6 is the VFW Day of Service, but the call to serve and honor former service men and women has been extended the entire month.

Veterans weren't only recognized for their former service, according to Theresa Orso, VFW 4455 Auxiliary president and organizer.

"Our veterans are still serving in their communities. We want to recognize it," she said.

Veterans included one of the speakers, Jefferson County County Judge Gerald Robinson, who served in the U.S. Army; Vietnam vet Jack Foster, former Pine Bluff City Council member and community activist; and the U.S. Navy veteran James Little and his brother, U.S. Marine veteran Ben Little.

The Little brothers were pleased with the ceremony and the festivities that followed.

"It's a really good event," James Little said.

Veterans, approximately 45 registered, from all branches of the service were presented pins by Arkansas Veterans Affairs, and treated to a host of freebies such as haircuts and door prizes. Activities included line and other dances, face-painting, a dog parade, kids activities, vendors and more, Orso said.

The national VFW provided the local veterans' center with official blue service day T-shirts and signs, Orso said.

Inside the service center, the vets were offered refreshments and a chance to talk to Keenan about their service.

As well, a number of veteran-related services' representatives were on-hand to talk to vets and their caregivers, such as Shonda Wintroath, a licensed social worker and a Medical Foster Homes coordinator, or Dana Williams, a licensed social worker and a coordinator with the VA's Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program and Awareness Prevention Program. Both programs are offered through the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

The two were excited about personally reaching out to veterans because COVID had shut most such activities down for the past two-to-three years.

"We are pleased to be here," Williams said.

Of course, no program is complete without pomp and ceremony, and event speakers included Keenan, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Robinson, and retired Col. Nathaniel Todd, former chief financial officer of Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., presented special certificates to Vietnam-era veterans.

Watson Chapel High School ROTC students presented the colors and Vietnam-era veteran Larry Nelson of Redfield was named Volunteer Driver of the Year by the American Legion Post 343 in Redfield.

"This day was all about the veterans... Our veterans are special," Orso said.

Soon-to-be VFW 4455 Post Commander David Kennedy shows off the pin presented to veterans at the May 6 National Day of Service ceremony held at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

