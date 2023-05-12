Warriors score 3 in 7th for win

WEST MEMPHIS -- Little Rock Christian struck for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase a two-run deficit to eliminate Hot Springs Lakeside 3-2 in the first round of the 5A state tournament at Tilden Rodgers Park.

Little Rock Christian pitcher Reece Tarini delivered Jackson Kircher for the game-winning run just 2 batters after catcher Charlie Carter tied the game with a two-run single.

"Our guys never really gave up today in the dugout," Little Rock Christian Coach Brandon Eller said. "We've sort of been like that all year, just that type of mentality. It carried over here today, too. I'm proud of the guys."

Tarini's hit helped him earn the win after working a complete game, allowing just three hits and a pair of runs. He struck out 4 batters and walked just 3 hitters.

Lakeside lefty Wyatt Gibson shut down the Warriors in the first six innings, but wasn't able to return for the seventh inning after hitting the pitch count.

The Warriors (28-3 overall) scratched out 4 hits, took a walk, and a hit batter in the seventh against Lakeside reliever Harrison Barmore.

Lakeside started the scoring in the top of the third when Eysa Chapman reached on a fielder's choice and scored on Brennan Browning's two-out single to take a 1-0 lead.

That score held until the top of the seventh, when Chapman reached on a single, took second on an error, and scored on a Gibson hit just before the Warriors threw Browning out on the bases to stay within a pair.

Gibson retired seven straight Warriors bridging the third and sixth innings.

The Warriors' offense had produced just a pair of hits and 6 baserunners entering the bottom of the seventh, but Little Rock Christian came alive when second baseman Will Coffman and shortstop Cade Bowman singled leading off the inning. The Warriors loaded the bases when Kircher was hit by a pitch with nobody away.

That set the stage for Carter, who jumped on a 2-2 pitch and deposited it into left field as both runners came to the plate to knot the game at 2-2.

Tarini fell behind in the count 0-2 before he punched a pitch through the infield and through for the game-winning hit.

"Anytime you win it in that fashion, you can't help but feel good," said Eller. "It's a big deal to win a game at the state tournament, and especially here in 5A. This is a big deal for our program."

Little Rock Christian will play Greene County Tech in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 1

GREENBRIER 0

Greene County Tech right fielder Cannon Driskill's clutch RBI single delivered Matthew Akins for the game's only run in the fifth inning and Tech starter Camden Farmer made it hold up as he hurled a complete game on 85 pitches to down Greenbrier.

The Eagles advanced to play Little Rock Christian in the quarterfinals on Saturday.