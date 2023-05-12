Work begins on library parking lot expansion

BELLA VISTA — Work started recently on the expansion to the parking lot at the Bella Vista Public Library.

Tom Wooters, president of the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, said the expansion will provide 50% more parking than the library has now.

Workers with R&R Backhoe and Hauling Services said the east side of the area that has been cleared will be built up, and the west side will be leveled off. The parking lot expansion will be half-moon shaped, they said.

Wooters said there will be a road off the current parking lot providing entry into the expansion, and there will be angled parking with an exit farther up on Dickens Place.

Susan Santos, treasurer and contributions coordinator for the library foundation, said some trees will be added to the expansion, and Kathy Jeffrey will determine which ones to plant. Jeffrey maintains the garden at the library.

Santos said she was thrilled to have the project underway.

“This has been such a long, long journey. We hated to have to do this expansion in two phases, but we didn’t have the money,” she said. “This will be the completion of this dream that started in 2010.”

She added the foundation hopes the expansion will be finished by the end of May.