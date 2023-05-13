2A SOFTBALL: Eight-run inning carries Quitman to 9-1 win against Woodlawn and into 2A semifinals

GREENLAND -- Patience and power proved to be a winning combination for Quitman on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state softball tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs (22-12) got plenty of both in an eight-run third inning that carried them to a 9-1 win and a berth in today's semifinals.

The game was scoreless when Quitman's rally started. With one out, Woodlawn issued three straight walks then hit a batter to force in the game's first run. From there, the floodgates opened. Taylor Chapman singled through the left side to score two runs. Two more walks and a second hit batter brought home another run and loaded the bases for Chloe Liles.

They weren't loaded for long. Liles blasted a bases-clearing triple to the gap in right-center, scoring three runs for a 7-0 lead. Liles scored on a single by Sadie Poole to make it 8-0 before Woodlawn finally ended the avalanche after 12 batters.

"Honestly, I think our dugout was big for us in that inning," said Quitman Coach Stephanie Davis. "Our dugout was really hyped and we kept telling each other that we were going to capitalize on anything we could and we did. We took advantage of the walks and when we got the opportunity to hit, we got some timely hits and scored a bunch of runs."

Quitman, which won state championships in 2018 and 2019, will take on Riverside at 2:30 p.m. today in the semifinals. Riverside defeated Mount Vernon-Enola 3-1 in Friday's late game.

After grabbing the big lead, the Lady Bulldogs made a pitching change in the bottom of the third inning, replacing starter Emily Smith with Liles. Smith gave up just two hits over 2 2/3 innings, but walked two batters in the top of the third.

Liles came in and shut Woodlawn's bats down over the next 4 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits and did not walk a batter.

"Chloe was phenomenal," said Davis. "She just keeps you off-balance and that's what she did. She executes the game plan every time and she's really effective.

"We're just peaking at the right time. We had a really tough nonconference schedule, and it looks bad having 12 losses, but I think that shows a lot about where we're at."

Quitman has won three straight since falling 4-2 to Mount Vernon-Enola in the regionals. The Lady Bulldogs also have a 4-3 win against Mansfield, a team in the other semifinals.