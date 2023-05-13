3A BASEBALL: Moreton shines in his first appearance on the mound in a state tournament game for Charleston

ROGERS -- Kelton Moreton did more than just survive in his first appearance on the mound in a state tournament game.

The freshman right-hander pitched into the seventh inning as Charleston defeated Genoa Central 5-3 at Mountie Field in Rogers. The game was moved to Rogers after rain postponed Class 3A first-round games at Lincoln on Thursday.

Moreton was in control of Genoa Central (20-2) until the seventh inning when the Dragons pulled to within 5-3 after singles by Lane Morton and Hayden Teer and a run-scoring groundout from Eli Pierce. But Kolton Pair came on in relief to get the final out on a grounder to shortstop for Charleston.

Moreton received a standing ovation from a group of Charleston fans after he left the mound in the seventh inning and the celebration continued with a bunch of slaps on the back from his teammates as they exited the field.

Not only did Moreton win in his first appearance in a state tournament, he beat the Class 3A-7 Conference champions who lost for only the second time this season.

"He's a ninth-grader and you talk about big-time players, big-time situations, big games, I couldn't be more prouder of him," Charleston Coach Tyler Reese said. "Before the game I told him 'I just want you to go out and compete', and he competed his butt off. I'm incredibly proud of that guy."

Moreton said he was nervous leading up to the game but that he shook off the jitters pretty quickly on the mound.

"I was a little nervous at first but I tried to stay locked in," Moreton said. "After that first inning, I kind of found my rhythm and made some good pitches."

Charleston (13-8) led throughout after talking leads of 1-0 in the first and 3-0 after three innings. The Dragons finally scored on an RBI single by Teer but the Tigers countered with two more runs in the sixth with the help of singles from Trevor Jones and Mason Rudd.

"We didn't have any five- or six-run innings, we just pieced it together," Reese said. "We got one [hit] here, one there, two here and just kind of strung it together for a couple innings with great at-bats. That's a great team [Genoa Central] and I'm just so proud of my kids."