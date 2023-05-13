3A SOFTBALL: Booneville uses pitching, defense to eliminate Baptist Prep, 2-0

GRAVETTE -- Baptist Prep couldn't stage a late comeback like it did in the first round of the Class 3A state softball tournament.

Not with Lexi Franklin on the mound.

Franklin threw a four-hit shutout as Booneville (20-13) advanced to the state semifinals with a 2-0 victory Friday. Franklin helped herself at the plate with a leadoff triple in the sixth that gave Charleston a two-run cushion. Roni Tillery drove her home with a hard single up the middle.

The win advanced Booneville to the state semifinals for the first time since 2004. The Lady Cats will take on 3A-4 rival Hackett at 2:30 p.m. today in Lincoln with the winner advancing to the 3A state championship game next week in Conway.

Baptist Prep advanced to the quarterfinal in a big way on Thursday. The Lady Eagles were down to their last out when they rallied for six runs and defeated Tuckerman 9-7.

Booneville's two-run lead appeared shaky in the seventh when Baptist Prep put runners in scoring position following an error, a single from Brook Ashenberger and a sacrifice bunt that placed runners at second and third. Leadoff Katie Midkiff hit a hard grounder to Leigh Swint, who fielded the ball cleanly and lunged to tag out the lead runner at third. Mollie Bennett then grounded out to second base to end the game.

"I knew they would be able to come back so, in the seventh, I threw even harder and I knew my defense would have my back," Franklin said.

Franklin and Swint are both standout basketball players who showcased the ability on the diamond on Friday. Franklin, a junior righter, mostly zipped through the Baptist Prep lineup in a game that lasted less than 90 minutes. She allowed four hits and struck out three.

"She's what has made us go the last three years, and I'm glad we have her for another year," Booneville Coach Chad Simpson said. "She pitched a phenomenal game and had a big hit to give us a second run there. She's awesome."

Booneville defense was awesome as well with the exception of a misplayed grounder at first base in the top of the seventh inning. The defensive charge was led by Swint, who fielded an handful of opportunities at third base and had the awareness to tag out the lead runner in the seventh.

Swint also made a nice play on a foul popup in front of the Booneville dugout that ended the third inning for Baptist Prep with a runner at second base.

Booneville broke on top 1-0 in the third inning on a ground-rule double by Swint that scored Presley Walker, who was hit by a pitch to begin the inning. Baptist Prep loaded the bases in the top of the fourth on two walks and a single by Brook Ashenberger but Franklin struck out No. 9 hitter Bailey Mashburn to end the threat.

Baptist Prep also left two runners on base in the first inning following a single from Katie Midkiff and a double by Liz Slayton, who started in the circle and pitched 2 2/3 innings for Baptist Prep.