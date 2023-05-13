62 Methodist churches in state allowed disaffiliation after votes

The Arkansas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, at a special session in Hot Springs, voted Saturday morning to allow a bloc of 61 congregations to disaffiliate from the denomination.

Fifty of the congregations had voted unanimously to leave. The other 11 had supported disaffiliation by 80% or above.

Rather than debating them individually, all 61 were voted upon as a group, with 411 clergy and lay members voting to ratify their disaffiliation and 79 voting no.

The special session subsequently voted 288-205 to allow Greenbrier First United Methodist Church to depart.

Five others are still awaiting votes: Greenwood, Hope First, Good Faith Carr; Pine Bluff First and Wheatley.