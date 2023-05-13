Sections
62 Methodist churches in state allowed disaffiliation after votes

5 churches still awaiting vote by Frank E. Lockwood | Today at 12:17 p.m.
Members of the Arkansas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church gathered in Hot Springs in this June 2022 file photo. A special session of the conference planned for Saturday, May 13, 2023 will consider whether to ratify disaffiliation agreements from congregations wishing to leave. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)

The Arkansas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, at a special session in Hot Springs, voted Saturday morning to allow a bloc of 61 congregations to disaffiliate from the denomination.

Fifty of the congregations had voted unanimously to leave. The other 11 had supported disaffiliation by 80% or above.

Rather than debating them individually, all 61 were voted upon as a group, with 411 clergy and lay members voting to ratify their disaffiliation and 79 voting no.

The special session subsequently voted 288-205 to allow Greenbrier First United Methodist Church to depart.

Five others are still awaiting votes: Greenwood,  Hope First, Good Faith Carr; Pine Bluff First and Wheatley.

