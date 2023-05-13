6A BOYS SOCCER: Late goals carry top-seed Fayetteville past Cabot and into today’s semifinal.

FORT SMITH – Locked in a tie late on Friday afternoon, the Fayetteville Bulldogs struck quickly for a pair of goals to avoid an upset.

Diego Gonzalez and Jadir Alvarado each scored in the final 94 seconds to first break the tie and then put away a 3-1 win over Cabot in the second round of the Class 6A boys soccer tournament at Jim Rowland Stadium.

Fayetteville will play in the semifinal against Springdale at 4 p.m. today. Conway and Springdale Har-Ber will play in the first semifinal at noon.

On Friday, Fayetteville (13-3-3) swarmed Cabot (12-7-3) with a game plan to attack throughout with 13 shots on goal, including five in the first half and eight in the second half.

"It was to attack them from the beginning, we were fresher," Fayetteville Coach Brent Crenshaw said. "They had to play Thursday, a full game, overtime, and PKs. Then our strength this year has been rotating a lot of guys up top so we can pressure and get after them and move our back line up. Our back line is so big and strong, they win almost everything so we wanted to push numbers forward and attack."

Fayetteville, the No. 1 seed from the West, took a lead with 29:56 left in the first half on the first goal of the game by Alvarado, but Cabot tied it on a penalty kick by Landon Vickrey with 2:53 left in the half.

"We struggled, we couldn't connect on very many passes," Crenshaw said. "It was frustrating at times."

Just as it appeared overtime was in the offering, Gonzalez took a pass from Blaise Duell and scored just ahead of Cabot goalkeeper Pablo Lemus with 1:34 left.

"It was a great goal by Diego," Crenshaw said. "It takes a special goal by a special player in a special moment. We've been working on him for a couple of years. He just earned that spot. I'm extremely happy for him to score that goal."

Right after the kick, Gonzalez and Lemus collided, and both left the game.

"We've been practicing that, I saw the diagonal ball and went to it," Gonzalez said. "I was wide open. It was a great pass by Blaise. I knew I was going to get hurt, but I had to score for my teammates. It's sad that I got hurt, but I'm glad we scored and hope we can keep going."

Alvarado added a clinching goal, scoring off a long kick as the final buzzer sounded for his second goal of the game.

"I was really wanting another goal to finish it off," Alvarado said. "It was great to score that goal."

His first goal was off a deflection from a shot off Forest Pledger.

"The keeper touched it out to his left side and I was there for the tap in," Alvarado said. "I wasn't sure I could reach it because the defender was really close to it, but I got to it and it was a simple tap in."

Alvarado narrowly missed a hat trick. With 18:17 left in the first half, Alvarado scored but the Bulldogs were called for offsides, negating the goal that would have put Fayetteville up, 2-0.

"It was very disappointing," Alvarado said. "I thought we had taken the lead by two, but I guess not. It's alright. I didn't notice, I got the ball, turned, beat two defenders and shot it. Then I looked at the side and the refs flag was up."