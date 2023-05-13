6A GIRLS SOCCER: Freshman Kramer shines with assist and goal as Fayetteville advances to semifinals

FORT SMITH -- Janie Kramer has created plenty of opportunities for the Fayetteville Lady Bulldogs this season. That didn't change Friday in the biggest game of her team's season so far.

The freshman midfielder earned an assist off a corner kick to score the game's first goal and then later scored on a 16-yard free kick in a second-round matchup at the Class 6A girls state soccer tournament.

That effort helped Fayetteville in a 3-1 victory against Fort Smith Northside at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

"She is a really good player that passes the ball nice and really sees the game," Fayetteville Coach Joe Thoma said. "She has matured a lot and is just a freshman. She is just coming into her own with 13-14 assists and 7-8 goals, and I'm looking forward to her progress. I can't say enough good things about her."

Set pieces and dead ball plays were all key to Fayetteville (15-2-1) building its 2-0 halftime lead and 3-0 edge early in the second half.

"We work a lot on it," Thoma said. "It's been a cornerstone of our success the last few years. We have the girls to execute it, but they put in the work and work to get those chances in the game. We are searching for those corners. We can score outside them, but it's a little harder when teams have 10 girls back."

Kramer's assist off a corner kick to Regan McIntosh just five minutes into the game gave Fayetteville a 1-0 advantage. A throw-in from Leah Martin converted into a goal from Jaden Tyler. Kramer then finished off the scoring with a 16-yard free kick that found the back of the net.

"My teammates really set me up for that by drawing a foul," Kramer said. "They just gave me the encouragement to put it in, and I did just that. We work on this a lot in practice."

Kramer credits her stellar freshman season to the those around her that has made the transition to the program that was the 6A runner-up last year so smooth.

"I've been blessed with a really good team," Kramer said. "These upperclassmen have really helped me get accustomed to this team. I couldn't have done it without them."

Northside (9-6-2) was able to prevent a shutout with Kari Carter's 18th goal of the year off an assist from Elena Centeno.

"They are such a good team and we had a great battle with them earlier in the year," Thoma said. "I knew it wouldn't be easy. But it's tough the way we do playoffs with doing back-to-back games. I don't think that's fair for Northside or anybody, and we don't do this in basketball. There needs to be change for the quality and safety of the game."

Class 5A

Harrison 4, LR Christian 1

Clare Barger scored two goals with an assist and Mia Barrett had one goal and two assists as Harrison advanced to the Class 5A state girls semifinals with a win over the Lady Warriors in Jonesboro.

Barger assisted on Barrett's goal to give Harrison a 1-0 lead.

Rylee Myers scored on a Marisol Hernandez assist with 38 seconds left before halftime as Harrison took a 2-0 lead.

Barger scored both her goals in the second half.

Sydney Hobson has six saves in goal as Harrison. The Lady Goblins (19-4-1) will play Valley View (16-3-2) at 2 p.m. today in the semifinals. Valley View defeated Maumelle 5-2 in another quarterfinal game.

Harrison's girls have played in a state semifinal each year since 2009, minus the covid-19 season of 2020.

Pulaski Academy 2, Siloam Springs 1

Pulaski Academy's Carmen Owens scored two penalty kicks -- one in each half -- as the Lady Bruins ended Siloam Springs' season.

Mesa Broquard scored Siloam Springs' lone goal in the 78th minute. Siloam Springs finished 15-5-2.

Pulaski Academy (19-1) plays El Dorado at 10 a.m. today in the semifinals. El Dorado defeated Russellville 2-1 in another quarterfinal Friday.