Adams, SEC leads to DT transfer’s commitment to Hogs

Former Louisiana Tech defensive line transfer Keivie Rose has publicly committed to Arkansas after making an official visit to Fayetteville.

Rose, 6-3 and 303 pounds, also made official visits to TCU and Miami before visiiting the Hogs Wedneday to Friday.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal April 24 and accumulated offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Miami, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Colorado, TCU, Ole Miss and other programs.

Rose was named first team All-Conference USA as a redshirt junior last season after recording 24 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

The chance to play in the SEC played a role in his decision.

“That was one of the things....that's something I wanted to do when I got into the portal,” he said. “It was good to see they have good players and they are on a path to winning."

An honorable mention All-Conference performer in 2021, Rose had 72 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 passes deflections and 2 forced fumbles in 3 seasons with the Bulldogs.

He said Arkansas checked all his boxes.

”They fit in all the categories that I named and even more,” he said.

He holds defensive line coach Deke Adams in high regard.

"I love him,” Rose said. “He’s a really good man most of all. The most important thing is being a good man. I feel like he's genuine and he's real good; that's even before football. He's had a lot of years of football. Knowing what to do and putting a couple of guys in the [NFL], he's been great. He has been real good."

ESPN rated Rose a 3-star recruit in 2019 as a senior at Henderson High School in Texas. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Rose is the 16th transfer to commit to Arkansas since the end of the 2022 season. Former Maryland defensive tackle Anthony “Tank” Booker (6-4, 335) also pledged to the Hogs this spring.