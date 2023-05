Camden, 1913: Gov. George Washington Hayes had returned to his hometown, where hed been born in 1863. He had won a special election to replace Gov. Joe T. Robinson who was off to the U.S. Senate. Hayes served from 1913-1917, promoting better roads, statewide Prohibition and reforms to child labor laws. Hayes died in 1927 of influenza. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Camden, 1913: Gov. George Washington Hayes had returned to his hometown, where he'd been born in 1863. He had won a special election to replace Gov. Joe T. Robinson who was off to the U.S. Senate. Hayes served from 1913-1917, promoting better roads, statewide Prohibition and reforms to child labor laws. Hayes died in 1927 of influenza. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

