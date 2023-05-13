Arkanssa baseball vs. South Carolina

Today's game
NO. 3 ARKANSAS VS. SOUTH CAROLINA
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville
RECORDS South Carolina 36-13, 14-10 SEC; Arkansas 37-12, 18-7
STARTING PITCHERS South Carolina TBA; Arkansas RHP Brady Tygart (2-0, 3.86 ERA)
TV None
STREAMING SEC Network-Plus
RADIO Razorback Sports Network
SHORT HOPS Arkansas 1B Brady Slavens notched his 200th career hit and his 38th double with a smash into the right-field corner with two outs in the fourth. ... Ben McLaughlin's sixth inning single extended his team-high hitting streak to 7 games. ... Arkansas CF Tavian Josenberger (hamstring) made his first start since April 22 after missing 8 games. ... South Carolina CF Evan Stone was hit by pitches in the 5th and 7th, giving South Carolina 96 on the year, third in the SEC. Stone was erased on Will Tippett's 6-4-3 double play. That was the Hogs' SEC-best 47th double play, following a 4-3 initiated by 2B Peyton Holt in the 1st inning.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY South Carolina, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY South Carolina, 2 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Off
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.