Arkanssa baseball vs. South Carolina

Today's game

NO. 3 ARKANSAS VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS South Carolina 36-13, 14-10 SEC; Arkansas 37-12, 18-7

STARTING PITCHERS South Carolina TBA; Arkansas RHP Brady Tygart (2-0, 3.86 ERA)

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS Arkansas 1B Brady Slavens notched his 200th career hit and his 38th double with a smash into the right-field corner with two outs in the fourth. ... Ben McLaughlin's sixth inning single extended his team-high hitting streak to 7 games. ... Arkansas CF Tavian Josenberger (hamstring) made his first start since April 22 after missing 8 games. ... South Carolina CF Evan Stone was hit by pitches in the 5th and 7th, giving South Carolina 96 on the year, third in the SEC. Stone was erased on Will Tippett's 6-4-3 double play. That was the Hogs' SEC-best 47th double play, following a 4-3 initiated by 2B Peyton Holt in the 1st inning.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY South Carolina, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY South Carolina, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.