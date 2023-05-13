



ASUN

JACKSONVILLE STATE 12, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 5

The University of Central Arkansas (21-27, 12-13 ASUN) used a four-run fourth inning to tie Friday's game against Jacksonville State at 5-5, but the Gamecocks (23-25, 16-9) went on to score seven unanswered runs to win the series opener at Jim Case Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala.

Trailing 2-0 after the first inning, the Bears cut the lead in half in the second inning when Kolby Johnson scored on Noah Argenta's sacrifice bunt. UCA then tied the game in the fourth on a two-run double by Kade Seldomridge, who later scored on a sacrifice bunt by Tanner Leonard, and an RBI double from Drew Sturgeon.

Jacksonville State broke the tie in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Javon Hernandez, then got solo home runs from Mason Maners and Derrick Jackson in the seventh before T.J. Reeves hit a grand slam for the Gamecocks in the bottom of the eighth.



