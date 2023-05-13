Batesville scores three in 7th for win

MARION -- The Batesville Pioneers struck for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Van Buren Pointers in the opening round of the Class 5A state baseball tournament at First National Bank of Eastern Arkansas Stadium.

The Batesville rally came on the heels of a two-run Van Buren rally in the top of the seventh that gave the Pointers a 3-1 advantage.

Batesville (21-10) tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run single by Hayden Huckaba, and Cale Bentz delivered Mark Brissey with the game-winning run with a hit of his own.

"We talk to our guys about not getting too high and not getting too low all the time," Batesville Coach Tony Roepcke said. "That was kind of the story in this game too. I don't think you can win a game like this if you don't keep it even keel, but the guys played awesome."

Brissey was brilliant for Batesville, spinning 6 2/3 innings, and he exited in the seventh inning after he surrendered just one hit, a solid single to Matthew Nichols.

Beau Baxter succeeded Brissey and issued a walk to Van Buren leadoff man Malachi Henry before Van Buren starter Presley Nichols punched a double down the line to score Matthew Nichols with the go-ahead run and Henry for what appeared at the time to be an insurance tally.

Instead, Batesville rallied up when catcher Cale Glasgow singled leading off the seventh.

With one away, Batesville shortstop Conner Cunningham (3 for 3, 2 runs scored) roped his third double of the game into the left-center field gap, and when the Pointers intentionally walked Brissey, the Pioneers had the bases loaded with just one out.

That set the stage for Huckaba, who struck a solid single to the outfield, easily scoring Glasgow, and while Van Buren came up with a good relay throw, Cunningham beat the rap to tie the game at 3-3.

That summoned Bentz, who jumped a 2-1 pitch that brought Brissey in for the winning run.

Baxter earned the win for Batesville, while Nichols was tagged the with loss.

TEXARKANA 8, VILONIA 7 (8)

Texarkana scored the game's final four runs over the final three innings to slip past Vilonia in extra innings.

The Razorbacks struck for three runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a mammoth two-run shot by catcher Ty Waid that tied the game at 7.

Texarkana's pitching staff retired the last 11 Eagles, which gave the Hogs a chance to win in the home half of the eighth.

Texarkana centerfielder Luke Paxton walked leading off the eighth and scored the winning run on a passed ball.

MARION 5, GREENWOOD 1 (8)

Defending Class 5A state champion Marion won its fifth straight state tournament game by scoring the final 5 runs of a first-round contest against 5A West champion Greenwood.

Marion (18-10) erased a 1-0 deficit in the sixth inning when sophomore Carson Catt singled and scored on a Matthew Kearney hit, and the teams swapped zeroes until the eighth.

The Pats rallied up in the eighth when Catt singled and advanced to second on an error just before Solomon Flores and Kearney walked to load the bases with one away.

Connor Taylor plated a pair when he hit a high chopper to first base and the throw home sailed to the backstop, and the Pats plated two more on a balk and a Davis York double.

Marion senior Arkansas State commit Jett Sutton picked up the win after he worked 4 1/3 innings and struck out 6 and allowed just a single hit.

MAUMELLE 3, SHERIDAN 2

Maumelle scored 3 times in the bottom of the sixth to come away with a 3-2 victory over Sheridan.

The Hornets managed one hit prior to the sixth, but Maumelle got a double from Tanner Kenley just before Hank Gillespie was hit by a pitch. Alan Timmons reached on an error that led to a run, and Blaize Ward gave Maumelle the lead with a two-run single.

Maumelle made it stand up by retiring 11 of the final 12 Yellowjackets of the contest, making a winner of Tag Andrews.