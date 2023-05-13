Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb squad sent after LR discovery

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:06 a.m.

An area around Asher Avenue in Little Rock was briefly evacuated on Friday evening after police reported finding "explosive material" during a traffic stop.

The people in the vehicle were arrested on charges of "a separate offense" after the 6:52 p.m. traffic stop near 5322 Asher Ave., Little Rock police said in a tweet. Police spokesman Mark Edwards said two people were arrested.

Further investigation of the vehicle uncovered what appeared to be explosive material, police said, leading police to set up a perimeter and evacuate the area. The Little Rock Fire Department's bomb squad was called in to evaluate the situation.

Bomb squad members were still on the scene shortly after 9 p.m., Edwards said. He was not able to say what the explosive materials were or what tipped officers off to the danger.

In a tweet at 9:34 p.m., police said any threat to the public had been abated.

"All material has been rendered safe and all lanes of Asher Avenue are fully open," police said in the tweet.

Print Headline: Bomb squad sent after LR discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT