Bomb squad sent after LR discovery

An area around Asher Avenue in Little Rock was briefly evacuated on Friday evening after police reported finding "explosive material" during a traffic stop.

The people in the vehicle were arrested on charges of "a separate offense" after the 6:52 p.m. traffic stop near 5322 Asher Ave., Little Rock police said in a tweet. Police spokesman Mark Edwards said two people were arrested.

Further investigation of the vehicle uncovered what appeared to be explosive material, police said, leading police to set up a perimeter and evacuate the area. The Little Rock Fire Department's bomb squad was called in to evaluate the situation.

Bomb squad members were still on the scene shortly after 9 p.m., Edwards said. He was not able to say what the explosive materials were or what tipped officers off to the danger.

In a tweet at 9:34 p.m., police said any threat to the public had been abated.

"All material has been rendered safe and all lanes of Asher Avenue are fully open," police said in the tweet.