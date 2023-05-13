Bulldogs win 5A title in weightlifting

Three individual medalists helped White Hall overcome early adversity to win the 5A state high school boys weightlifting championships last Saturday at Lake Hamilton High in Pearcy.

White Hall totaled 4,805 pounds among 10 lifters to win the title. That was also good enough to make the Bulldogs the third-strongest team in Arkansas, regardless of classification.

Branden Brown won an individual gold medal for White Hall at 123 pounds. Teammates Jayden Smith (182) and Landen Meredith (heavyweight) each earned silver medals.

"We had to overcome adversity by way of the weigh-ins," Coach Hunter Vincent said. "When we got to the scales, we had four guys that had less than 30 minutes to drop weight in order to weigh in. But once the kids took the stage in competition, there was no doubt we were taking home the championship. It's a testament to the hard work they have in this offseason."

The 10 young men are football players and Vincent said the coaching staff has high expectations for each of them.