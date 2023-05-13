Cabot’s Barnard fires no-hitter vs. Bentonville West





BENTON – A simplistic approach was all Cabot needed to move one step closer to making it back to a state title game Friday.

Akayla Barnard fired a no-hitter, but she got a great deal of support from her teammates as the Lady Panthers ran past Bentonville West 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state softball tournament at the Benton Athletic Complex.

"You can't win the last one if you don't get the first one, and that's how we looked at it," Cabot Coach Chris Cope said. "The first one in the tournament is always the toughest because you never know. We had to change venues, and you just don't know how the girls are going to react.

"But we came out and did what we needed to do to win."

Barnard certainly did what was required of her in her team's postseason opener.

The senior walked out 3 and struck out 7 in 7 complete innings for Cabot (22-2), which advanced to take on Rogers today in the semifinals at noon at Bryant High School. The South Dakota State signee allowed only five balls to leave the infield while getting some nifty field work from her backers.

West (16-14) also had runners get into scoring position just three times in the game.

"I knew [West] was going to put the ball in play because this was the second time they'd be seeing me," Barnard said. "So I knew I needed my defense to work. [The no-hitter] makes me happy because it showed that I did my job as a pitcher.

"I was just trying to hit my spots because I knew my velocity would be there."

The Lady Panthers, who beat the Lady Wolverines 7-3 last month, finished with just seven hits off West starter Olivia Nickson, but the majority of those seemed to come at opportune moments.

Cabot sprinted out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Emily Whitman drove in Sara Camplain. Nickson did keep the Lady Panthers' bats quiet for the next three innings before they generated some offense in a pivotal fifth.

Alyssa Duncan scurried home on a fielders' choice, and Emily Titus' run-scoring single allowed Allee Autry to score to extend Cabot's advantage to 3-0. One batter later, Camplain scored when Whitman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

"They've been here before," Cope said of his team. "The older ones have been in this position. It was good morning. ... we started hitting at 8 o'clock. It was just a good atmosphere, and the girls responded."

Barnard helped out the Lady Panthers at the plate in the sixth when she ripped a single to left field, enabling Autry to score from second base.

The Lady Panthers eventually sealed the victory in the seventh after Nickson lined into a double play, and Barnard struck out Brianna Weigel.

"When we give [Barnard] some runs, it just makes her so much better," Cope explained. "Knowing that the defense is behind her to play. ... she had a good game. Overall, it was a good game for the team.

"We've been here the last few years, getting into the semis, and it's like we've got some unfinished business. But you can't get to the next day if you don't win the one the day before."

BENTONVILLE 14, ROGERS HERITAGE 0 (5 INN.)

The defending state champions didn't have any trouble running through their 6A-West Conference rivals in the second round.

Trista Peterson had two hits, including an huge home run in the first inning, and four runs batted in for Bentonville (29-3), which won all three meetings against Heritage (16-16) this season by a combined 41-0. Amber Turner added three hits for the Lady Tigers.

Bentonville scored two runs in the opening frame, thanks to Peterson's two-run home run, and netted three more in the third but exploded for nine runs in the fourth after sending 12 batters to the plate. Six different players drove in runs for the Lady Tigers in the inning.

Ryann Sanders pick up the win after giving up 1 hit and recording 6 strikeouts in 5 strong innings for Bentonville. She struck out the final three Heritage players to end it.

BRYANT 3, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 2

Khloie Lovell's blooping single to left field in the bottom of the sixth served as the game-winning hit for Bryant (16-4).

Abby Gentry's towering home run – her school record 14th of the year – in the fourth gave the Lady Hornets a 1-0 lead before Har-Ber (15-6) responded in the top of the sixth. The Lady Wildcats tied it on a long home run from Anniston Reith, then moved ahead on a sacrifice bunt from Kylie Burris.

But Bryant had an answer in its half of the frame. A sacrifice fly from Aly White tied the game at 2-2 before Kadence Armstrong scored on Lovell's clutch hit. Emily Miller induced the final three outs to help send the Lady Hornets to the semifinals.

ROGERS 5, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 1

Ella Beeman's steady outing opened the door for Rogers (27-4) to walk its way into the semifinals.

The senior allowed 4 hits and struck out 12 in a stout 7 innings for the Lady Mounties, who overcame a fourth-inning deficit. Erika Johnson belted a long home run in the top of the fourth to stake Northside (9-21) to a 1-0 lead, but Rogers came right back in the bottom of the inning to tie it on Beeman's solo shot over the centerfield wall.

The Lady Mounties then pushed across four runs in the fifth, highlighted by run-scoring hits from Beeman and Dahana Tuomala, to salt away the victory.





Cabot’s Alyssa Duncan (left) slides safely across home plate as Bentonville West’s Stephanie Crittenden applies the tag during the Class 6A state softball tournament Friday in Benton. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





