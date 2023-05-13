Housing Authority board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board of commissioners meeting at the Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave., at 6 p.m. May 24. Details: Housing Authority, (870) 541-0706.

Broadband officials to meet at courthouse

The Arkansas State Broadband Office will host a meeting May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the quorum courtroom.

Officials are inviting people to join Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson and the Arkansas State Broadband Office to hear about what the Broadband Office is working on in 2023 and beyond.

"We would like to bring together community leaders like yourself to discuss our shared goals of statewide high-speed internet connectivity and adoption by creating a County Broadband Committee," according to a news release.

Details: Laurie Ringler, Broadband Project manager, at Laurie.Ringler@arkansas.gov or (501) 682-5903.