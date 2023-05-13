Deficit expected to jump by $130B

WASHINGTON -- This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, in part because of a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.

Revenue collections through April were lower than the agency expected, resulting in a projected budget deficit of $1.5 trillion for 2023, the office's update to the nation's 10-year budget outlook says.

Overall, the nonpartisan office expects deficits to increase by $20 trillion during the 2024 to 2033 period, with a caution that the projections are "subject to a great deal of uncertainty." That's about the same as the originally projected shortfall.

The updated 10-year projection comes as President Joe Biden and congressional leaders try to break an impasse on raising the legal limit on federal borrowing to support the government's debts. Democrats and Republicans have disagreed on whether and how to raise the ceiling.

"If the debt limit is not raised or suspended before the Treasury's cash and extraordinary measures are exhausted, the government will have to delay making payments for some activities, default on its debt obligations, or both," the Congressional Budget Office said in a report released Friday.

It predicted that a default would lead to "distress in credit markets, disruptions in economic activity and rapid increases in borrowing rates for the Treasury."

While Democrats have called for an unencumbered increase to the debt limit, Republicans say negotiated spending cuts for the coming fiscal year are necessary to gain their agreement to ensure the government meets its funding obligations.

Biden and the four top congressional leaders, including Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, were originally scheduled to meet again Friday to discuss the debt limit after an initial face-to-face session Tuesday produced no agreement. The second meeting is now expected to take place next week, before Biden departs Wednesday for Japan to attend the G-7 leaders' meeting. In the interim, staff members from both sides are continuing to try to reach some type of deal to avert a default.

While the decision to delay the meeting was viewed as a positive development that could allow both sides to reach consensus, it remains unclear whether an agreement can be reached in time. McCarthy has insisted on deep spending cuts and a rollback of Biden's clean energy agenda as a prerequisite to raising the debt limit. The president has insisted that Republicans raise the borrowing cap, arguing that it simply allows the United States to pay bills that Congress has already approved.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said Friday that the meeting was delayed so that the administration and congressional staff could continue their private discussions over a plan to raise the debt limit. While the White House continued to insist that raising it is not negotiable, she said, the president was willing to discuss other spending and budget matters with Republicans.

"The meetings have been productive over the last few days," Jean-Pierre said, adding that there was "a lot of urgency" to find a solution that prevents a default.

The budget office says future spending could vary significantly, based on a case before the U.S. Supreme Court regarding student loan cancellation. In addition, a series of bank failures also prompted the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to unexpectedly spend money to protect depositors after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank in March.

Regulators agreed to protect depositors, even those whose deposits exceeded the federally insured limit of $250,000, with the intent of heading off a broader banking crisis.

U.S. officials have insisted that no taxpayer money will be used to resolve the crisis.

Now the larger disagreement over spending is taking place in Congress and the White House.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had informed Congress that the U.S. would reach its $31.4 trillion statutory spending limit in January. Since then, she has deployed "extraordinary measures" -- a series of financial and legal maneuvers-- to prevent the U.S. from defaulting. But those are expected to be exhausted within weeks.

The day the United States runs out of cash -- known as the X-date -- could come later this summer. The budget office said that if the Treasury Department had sufficient funds to make it through June 15, an influx of quarterly tax receipts and additional extraordinary measures at its disposal would most likely allow the government to keep paying its bills through "at least the end of July."

In February, the Congressional Budget Office projected that the U.S. economy would stagnate this year with the unemployment rate jumping to 5.1%. The current unemployment rate is 3.4%.

Information for this article was contributed by Fatima Hussein of The Associated Press and by Alan Rappeport of The New York Times.