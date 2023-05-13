Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy arrested, fired following probe

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:14 a.m.

A Perry County deputy was fired and arrested Thursday after investigators say he sexually assaulted an inmate in the county jail, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

Hunter Martin, who has worked with the sheriff's office since Aug. 9, faces two felony counts of third-degree sexual assault, the post stated.

Investigators questioned Martin after allegations arose Thursday that he was having sexual relations with an inmate, it stated.

Martin was being held Friday in a jail outside the county, the post stated, without giving the location.

Print Headline: Deputy arrested, fired following probe

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT