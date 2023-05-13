Deputy arrested, fired following probe

A Perry County deputy was fired and arrested Thursday after investigators say he sexually assaulted an inmate in the county jail, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

Hunter Martin, who has worked with the sheriff's office since Aug. 9, faces two felony counts of third-degree sexual assault, the post stated.

Investigators questioned Martin after allegations arose Thursday that he was having sexual relations with an inmate, it stated.

Martin was being held Friday in a jail outside the county, the post stated, without giving the location.