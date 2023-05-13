EDITORIAL: Hang up

To be on your phone, or not to be on your phone? That is the question.

Teachers are fed up with students using their phones in school, which seems to be a plague brought on by the covid-19 pandemic. Some teachers' unions have brought the subject up in contract negotiations.

According to The Washington Post, "When students returned to school during the pandemic, educators quickly saw a change in their cellphone habits. More than ever, they were glued to the devices during class--posting on social media, searching YouTube, texting friends."

The Post reports that many schools have worked to reduce the distractions brought on by phones and have even gone as far as providing Yondr pouches that lock until the student touches one of them to a magnetic device that unlocks it, which happens to be on the way out the classroom door.

Some schools make students keep phones in the student's locker and can only use them during the three-minute transition period from class-to-class, or during the 30 minutes at lunch. Some just don't allow them at all.

Some of the students disagree with these policies, because many of them arrange rides home, check on grades or assignments, communicate with parents and coaches by text, etc. Some students say cellphone use should be their choice, not the school's dictate.

Sorry, kids. School's for learning. Kindergarten teacher shoulda told ya.

At the risk of sounding like our parents, the only time we can remember talking to our coaches during school hours was when one happened to be teaching one of our classes, probably P.E., or maybe we saw one in the hallway. We knew when practice was because our attention spans had not been reduced because we'd been browsing social media all day.

Of course, there is the issue of a student wanting to get in touch with a parent to tell them they're okay in a crisis situation. We get that.

Maybe we've forgotten, but it's just hard to remember a time when we didn't know how we were going to get home from school. That, like getting to school, was all pre-arranged, which heaven forbid, required planning.