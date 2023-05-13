El Nino set to reduce

Thailand rice output

Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter, is asking farmers to grow only one crop this year -- instead of the usual two -- as a likely El Nino looks set to reduce rainfall.

Rice is dependent on irrigation and enough precipitation. It's an early sign of how the disruptive weather pattern is threatening global food production. The resulting drop in rice output also has the potential to push up prices of a staple food for more than half the world's population.

The request was reported in the Bangkok Post, which cited Thailand's Office of the National Water Resources.

The emerging El Nino is already contributing to severe heat that's roasted Southeast Asia in recent weeks. The weather pattern typically results in hotter, drier conditions in many parts of Asia. As well as rice, it's a risk to output of crops including palm oil, cocoa and sugar, of which Thailand is also a major producer.

The Thai wet season, which normally begins in the third week of May, will start a bit later this year with a period of intermittent rain in June, the Bangkok Post reported. The national water agency has developed a management plan for the country's dams to help preserve water, which would require close cooperation from all, especially farmers.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Pernod Ricard stops

exporting to Russia

Pernod Ricard has stopped all spirits exports to Russia again and indicated it will cease activities there in the coming months.

The French spirits group said it would take several months to stop selling in Russia, which represented less than 3% of its sales before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Last month, Pernod said it would continue doing business in Russia, as changes in imports legislation there allowing third parties to bring in alcohol without the agreement of producers meant the stock would get there anyway. It said the new "parallel imports" rules also increased the risk of counterfeiting.

Soon after, however, it was forced to reverse that position for Absolut vodka after a call for a boycott in its home country, Sweden, threatened sales.

Products like Diageo's Johnnie Walker whisky and Remy Cointreau's Remy Martin cognac are widely available in Russia, even though the distillers stopped exporting to the country last year.

Pernod employs about 300 employees in Russia and had already suspended all marketing investment.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Arkansas Index sees

gain of 1.11 in day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 753.13, up 1.11.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.