Gamecocks earn spot in title game

FAYETTEVILLE — Lead-off hitter Jordan Fabian hit a two-run, go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh inning to help No. 10 seed South Carolina rally for 3-2 win over Auburn at Bogle Park to advance to the SEC Softball Tournament championship game.

Reliever Donnie Gobourne (13-6) finished it off with 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Gamecocks (37-19) had just one hit collectively through the first six innings.

Gobourne, a transfer from Florida Atlantic, allowed just two hits, struck out six and walked two.

“I’m really proud of this group,” South Carolina Coach Beverly Smith said, “They’re gritty, they believe in themselves and I love the fact that when they talk, they mention the word optimistic. It’s positive, it’s optimistic, and there’s an expectation to win.” South Carolina took a 1-0 lead without a hit in the top of the first. Auburn bounced back to tie the game 1-1 aided by a Gamecocks’ fielding error. Second baseman Rose Roach gave Auburn a 2-1 lead after two innings on an RBI-double.

The Gamecocks (37-19) will try to become the lowest seeded team to ever win the SEC Tournament today. Auburn had beaten South Carolina two of three during the regular season.

“I think it’s the amount of heart that we have and the mentality that we have,” Goubourne said of the team’s ability to make a deep run. “Just knowing that we deserve to be here, and that we’re capable of playing and beating any team in this conference.” Auburn starting pitcher Maddie Penta didn’t allow a hit through the first three innings. She was pulled in the top of the fourth though after issuing back-to-back walks. Reliever Shelby Lowe came on to get an infield pop-up and a fly out to strand runners at second and third and hold on to the lead.

Lowe (5-6) allowed Fabian’s home run to take the loss. She allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in 4 innings and struck out 4 and walked one.

Catcher Giulia Desiderio broke up the combined no-hitter by a pair of Auburn pitchers with a single in the sixth inning.

TENNESSEE 4, FLORIDA 0

Ashley Rogers tossed a three-hit shutout and Kiki Milloy hit her 21st home run to help top-seeded Tennessee blank Florida in an earlier game Friday.

It was the fourth loss in four games for Florida (36-20) against Tennessee this season.

Rogers, who improved to 16-1, scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked four for the Lady Vols. Alabama’s standout pitcher Montana Fouts left the Crimson Tide’s game against Arkansas on Thursday evening with an apparent leg injury.

Rogers, an All-SEC first-team selection announced earlier in the day, threw her sixth shutout of the season. She’s 9-0 against SEC opponents this season.

Tennessee scored a run in the bottom of the first on Lair Beautae’s two-out run-scoring single for a 1-0 advantage. Milloy added a two-run homer in the second inning. Milloy was hit by a pitch in the fourth and scored on Zaida Puni’s double to push the Lady Vols’ lead to 4-0.

Puni went 3-for-3, scored a run and drove in one for Tennessee. Milloy also scored twice. Kendra Falby accounted for two of Florida’s three hits.