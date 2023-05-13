Gentry council OKs on-premises alcohol consumption

GENTRY -- In a brief meeting May 1, the Gentry City Council passed on their third readings ordinances allowing on-premises alcohol consumption and prohibiting through truck traffic on city streets not designated as truck routes, including West Main Street.

With Jason Williams voting against allowing on-premises alcohol consumption in the city, council members Janice Arnold, Jason Barrett, Michael Crawford, David Page and Cindy Philpott voted to pass the ordinance on its third and final reading. Council members Dan Erskin and Jimmy Thorburn were absent.

The ordinance allows establishments holding a state hotel/motel/restaurant mixed drink permit to sell and allow on-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight.

An ordinance establishing truck routes within the city passed on its final reading by the unanimous vote of council members present. It establishes state highways as truck routes and allows the city to designate other streets as truck routes in the future as needed. It prohibits and through truck traffic on streets not designated as a truck route. Trucks are defined as commercial vehicles or combinations of vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds loaded or unloaded.

The maximum fine for a first offense is $100, with maximum fines for subsequent violations set at $500 per offense.

In other business, the council unanimously appointed Tony Lee, Melody Thompson, Luke Klassen, Kyle Jordan and Lance Nations to the Gentry Park Advisory Committee; passed a resolution expressing the city's willingness to utilize federal Transportation Alternatives Program funds for city sidewalk projects; granted easements on city lands to Empire District Electric Co. to extend its lines and provide a second power feed to the city; and updated the personnel training and travel policy to adjust for inflation.

The proposed city sidewalk project would extend the city sidewalk on North Collins Avenue to the new sports complex at an estimated cost of $352,000.

Gentry Mayor Kevin Johnston reported on the success of the recent citywide cleanup, saying the city had collected more than 150 yards of trash, 206 tires, 18,000 pounds of scrap metal and a trailer load of electronics. He said 198 trees were given away in 1½ hours. He reminded council members that residents are allowed to put out one bulky item per week in addition to their normal trash poly cart. He said another citywide cleanup would be planned for the fall.