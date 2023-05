High school baseball, softball, soccer teams in state tourneys

Listed are state tournaments involving teams from southeast Arkansas; championships to be announced later; full coverage available in The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:

BASEBALL

CLASS 5A

At Marion High School/Tilden Rogers Park, West Memphis

First round

Little Rock Christian 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 2

Greene County Tech 1, Greenbrier 0

Texarkana 8, Vilonia 7

Batesville vs. Van Buren

Valley View 13, Mountain Home 3

Benton 1, Sylvan Hills 0

Greenwood vs. Marion

Maumelle vs. Sheridan

Quarterfinals (all games at Marion)

Little Rock Christian vs. Greene County Tech, 10 a.m. today

Texarkana vs. Batesville-Van Buren winner, 12:30 p.m. today

Valley View vs. Benton, 3 p.m. today

Greenwood-Marion winner vs. Maumelle-Sheridan winner, 5:30 p.m. today

Semifinals (all games at Marion)

Winners of first two quarterfinals, 1 p.m. Sunday

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 3 p.m. Sunday

CLASS 2A

At Greenland High School

First round

Greenland 12, Poyen 2

Palestine-Wheatley 5, Rison 1

Episcopal Collegiate 6, Lavaca 5

Bay 2, Ouachita 1

Woodlawn 12, Buffalo Island Central 1

Mansfield 4, Sloan-Hendrix 3

Riverside 10, Murfreesboro 2

Cedar Ridge 8, Cotter 3

Quarterfinals

Palestine-Wheatley 6, Greenland 4

Episcopal Collegiate 8, Bay 2

Woodlawn 17, Mansfield 5

Riverside vs. Cedar Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Palestine-Wheatley vs. Episcopal Collegiate, noon today

Woodlawn vs. Riverside-Cedar Ridge winner, 2:30 p.m. today

SOFTBALL

CLASS 5A

At Marion High School

First round

White Hall 7, Beebe 4

Greenwood 4, Valley View 3

Benton 9, Sylvan Hills 1

Harrison 9, Marion 8

Greene County Tech 9, Mountain Home 6

Sheridan 7, Maumelle 1

Van Buren 4, Searcy 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 12, Vilonia 8

Quarterfinals

Greenwood 9, White Hall 1

Benton 10, Harrison 0

Greene County Tech 4, Sheridan 2

Van Buren vs. Hot Springs Lakeside

Semifinals

Greenwood vs. Benton, noon today

GCT vs. Van Buren-Lakeside winner, 2:30 p.m. today

CLASS 4A

At Cabot High School

First round

Nashville 6, Brookland 4

Farmington vs. Monticello

Wynne vs. Morrilton

Malvern vs. Jonesboro Westside, late

Quarterfinals

Gravette vs. Nashville, 10 a.m.

Bauxite vs. Farmington-Monticello winner, 12:30 p.m.

Ashdown vs. Wynne-Morrilton, 3 p.m.

Pea Ridge vs. Malvern-Westside winner, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Winners of first two quarterfinals, 1 p.m. Sunday

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 3:30 p.m. Sunday

CLASS 3A

At Lincoln and Gravette high schools

First round

Valley Springs 7, Dumas 3

Lamar 9, Melbourne 6

Glen Rose 9, Lincoln 5

Atkins 4, Salem 1

Baptist Prep 9, Tuckerman 7

Booneville 9, Genoa Central 2

Mayflower 10, Newport 0

Hackett 4, Fouke 1

Quarterfinals

Lamar 3, Valley Springs 0

Atkins 6, Glen Rose 0

Booneville 2, Baptist Prep 0

Hackett 8, Mayflower 2

Semifinals (all at Lincoln)

Lamar vs. Atkins, noon today

Booneville vs. Hackett, 2:30 p.m. today

CLASS 2A

At Greenland and Prairie Grove high schools

First round

Mansfield 4, Bigelow 3

McCrory 12, Spring Hill 2

Magnet Cove 14, Greenland 4

East Poinsett County 6, Parkers Chapel 3

Woodlawn bye

Quitman 12, Lavaca 0

Riverside 10, Dierks 0

Mt. Vernon-Enola 10, Cotter 0

Quarterfinals

Mansfield 10, McCrory 3

East Poinsett County 6, Magnet Cove 2

Quitman 9, Woodlawn 1

Riverside vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals (at Greenland)

Mansfield vs. EPC, noon today

Quitman vs. Riverside-MVE winner, 2:30 p.m. today

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 4A

At multiple sites

First round

Clarksville 8, Crossett 1

Robinson 2, Morrilton 0

Dardanelle 3, Warren 1

Harding Academy 3, Hope 2

Brookland 2, Nashville 2 (Brookland wins on penalty kicks, 4-1)

Berryville 4, Star City 0

De Queen 4, LISA Academy West 0

Farmington 5, Hamburg 2

Quarterfinals

Clarksville 2, Robinson 1

Dardanelle 2, Harding Academy 0

Brookland vs. Berryville

De Queen 2, Farmington 0

Semifinals (at Robinson High School, Little Rock)

Clarksville vs. Dardanelle, noon today

Brookland-Berryville winner vs. De Queen, 4 p.m. today

GIRLS SOCCER

At multiple sites

CLASS 5A

First round

Pulaski Academy 9, Sheridan 0

Siloam Springs 2, Greene County Tech 1

El Dorado 9, Vilonia 0

Russellville 2, Searcy 1

Valley View 5, Greenwood 1

Maumelle 2, Hot Springs Lakeside 0

Harrison 6, Paragould 0

Little Rock Christian 2, Benton 0

Quarterfinals

Pulaski Academy 2, Siloam Springs 1

El Dorado 2, Russellville 1

Valley View 5, Maumelle 2

Harrison 4, Little Rock Christian 1

Semifinals (at Valley View High School, Jonesboro)

Pulaski Academy vs. El Dorado, 10 a.m. today

Valley View vs. Harrison, 2 p.m. today