Hogs land DB transfer A.J. Brathwaite

Former Western Kentucky safety A.J. Brathwaite, who recently committed to Florida International University, has flipped his pledge to Arkansas.

He arrived in Fayetteville late Friday afternoon for an official visit.

Brathwaite, 6-0, 190 pounds, started two games and appeared in eight while dealing with an injury as a redshirt junior. He made 17 tackles and had one tackle for loss.

He started all 12 games in 2021 and had 64 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups and 1 interception. Brathwaite played in 11 games for the Hilltoppers in 2020.

Brathwaite played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and had one tackle in a 45-19 victory over Arkansas in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

A graduate transfer, he has one year of eligibility remaining. Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson was the lead recruiter for Brathwaite.

Brathwaite was rated a 3-star recruit as a senior at Miami Central High School before signing with Western Kentucky in 2018.

He is the third transfer to commit to Arkansas since Friday. Former Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Keivie Rose pledged to the Razorbacks on Saturday and former Louisville tight end transfer Francis Sherman committed Friday.

Arkansas has 17 transfer commitments since the end of the 2022 season. The transfer class is ranked No. 4 nationally by on3.com.

The Razorbacks have three scholarships available within the 85 scholarship limit.