I-30 ramp closures scheduled

Two ramps will be closed overnight in Saline County because of construction work to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The overnight ramp closures will be at the I-30 East/U.S. 70 interchange (Exit 111).

Weather permitting, crews will close the I-30 East ramp to U.S. 70 and the U.S. 70 ramp to I-30 East during overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and, if necessary, Wednesday.

The transportation department said I-30 East detour traffic will take Exit 114 (U.S. 67 South) and I-30 West to access U.S. 70.

U.S. 70 detour traffic will take I-30 West and Exit 106 (Old Military Road) to access I-30 East, according to the transportation department. In addition, Pawnee Drive below I-30 will be closed to through traffic.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels, barricades and signs.

The $187.3 million project includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the U.S. 67 interchange (Exit 114).