Idaho mom convicted of killing children

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted Friday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that ends a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

Daybell showed no expression as the verdict was read. Some in the courtroom gallery wiped tears from their eyes.

Prosecutors in the case described Daybell as a power-hungry manipulator who would kill her two youngest children for money, while the defense team said she was a normally protective mother who fell under the romantic sway of a wannabe cult leader.

Jurors heard both stories Thursday during final arguments in the seven-week-long trial, and deliberated for about four hours before breaking for the evening. They resumed deliberations Friday morning and reached a verdict, which was announced shortly after noon.

Daybell was convicted of conspiring to commit the murders of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell. She was also convicted of grand theft as well as first-degree murder of the two children, a charge that indicates a more direct role in the crimes.

Daybell's fifth husband, Chad Daybell, faces the same charges, but his trial is still months away.

Prosecutors say the two worked with Lori Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, to carry out the crimes. Cox died in December 2019 and was never charged.

Lori Daybell faces up to life in prison at sentencing, which a judge said would be in at least three months.

JJ's grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, held an emotional news conference outside court and at one point Larry Woodcock began to sing the Willie Nelson song "The Party's Over."

"JJ, I love you," he said, choking up. "It started with two children. I said, 'Where are the children? Where are the children? ... Give me back my children," he said.

Prosecutors said they were not able to comment on the verdict because of pending charges against Chad Daybell. In a statement, they thanked jurors for their service and said they "remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell."

Lori Daybell wanted the victims' money, so she used sex and power to manipulate her brother and her lover into carrying out the crimes, Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood told jurors during closing arguments.

"Money, power and sex," Wood said, reprising the arguments his team made at the start of the trial. He claimed Lori Daybell considered the three victims nothing more than obstacles to her goals.

"What does justice for these victims require? It requires a conviction on each and every count," Wood said.

Defense attorney Jim Archibald countered that there was no evidence tying his client to the killings but plenty showing she was a loving, protective mother whose life took a sharp turn when she met her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, and fell for the "weird" apocalyptic religious claims of a cult leader. He suggested that Daybell and Cox were the ones responsible for the deaths and that Lori Daybell's only crime was lying to police about where her children were.

Chad Daybell told her they had been married in several previous lives and that she was a "sexual goddess" who was supposed to help him save the world by gathering 144,000 followers so Jesus could return, Archibald said.

"Why can't people escape religious cult figures, why can't they break out, why can't they break away from that mind control?" Archibald said. "Promises are marvelous to some people even if they sound like stupid gibberish to the rest of us."

