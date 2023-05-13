Sections
In the news

by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 3:48 a.m.

Daniel Wilkey, a former sheriff's deputy in Hamilton County, Tenn., had 44 charges, including rape, sexual battery, oppression and extortion, dismissed after a prosecutor didn't provide investigative material to support the charges.

Ben Smyth, a Canadian diver suspended from the team at the University of Utah, was arrested and charged with sodomy, sexual abuse and rape of a female student in her dorm room, according to an indictment.

Keith Moon, police chief in Dublin, Ga., said the driver of a tractor-trailer was unharmed and damage was being assessed after the motorist fell asleep and struck the J. Roy Rowland Federal Courthouse, a brick structure that was built in 1937.

Kom Kongkaew, a Buddhist monk, was among the nine suspects held in pretrial detention after being arrested in the embezzlement of assets worth $8.9 million from donations received by the Wat Pa Thammakhiri temple in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province, authorities said.

Joey Santore, who was kayaking with a friend along the Chicago River, posted a video on Twitter stunned by "the most beautiful sight" -- a large snapping turtle he coined the "Chicago River Snapper aka [also known as] Chonkosaurus."

Sean Shepherd, an area wildlife manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said a 30-pound mountain lion was "likely surprised" and "probably felt threatened" when it swatted at an 11-year-old girl's face, leaving a small puncture wound on her cheek.

Darrell Smith, who worked at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., was arrested in Florida on a 12-count indictment based on accusations that he sexually abused three women in their prison cells and in the prison's laundry room between 2019 and 2021, prosecutors said.

Asia Calabrese-Lewis, was jailed on charges of felony murder and child cruelty for the death of her 22-month-old daughter who was found in a retention pond at an office park north of Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Ga., police said.

Brent Upchurch, a McDonald's owner and operator in Tamarac, Fla., is liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a then-4-year-old girl's leg and caused second-degree burns in 2019, a jury found.

