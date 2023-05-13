Incident at Rogers hotel results in several arrests, including victim

ROGERS -- Police arrested several armed robbery suspects -- as well as the victim in the case -- following an incident last weekend, according to court documents.

The arrests happened May 6 at a hotel at 2102 S. Eighth St. after officers responded to a weapons call, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jonathan McVay, 18, of Rogers, was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery. Some juveniles also were arrested in connection with the incident.

Jalon Anderson, 22, was arrested in connection with sexual indecency with a child and sexual solicitation.

Dispatch reported a man was being chased in the hotel's parking lot by three people and one of them had a gun, according to the affidavit.

Anderson told police he was messaged by a female on Facebook and invited to have sex with the female and her friend for $1,000, according to the affidavit. He said he countered the offer with $150 and the female agreed and provided him with the hotel address, according to the affidavit.

He said he met the two at the hotel and asked them how old they were, but they did not tell him, the affidavit states. Anderson said the girls looked like they may have been 19, the affidavit states.

Anderson said the girls touched him, but he did not touch them, according to the affidavit.

Anderson said he heard a loud bang and three males entered the hotel room. One of the males pointed a gun at him and demanded money, according to the affidavit. Anderson said he pushed past the three and ran from the room and locked himself in the hotel's office so the three could not get inside, the affidavit states.

He told police he felt the situation was a setup and no money was ever exchanged in the incident, the affidavit states.

McVay told police they planned to get money from Anderson. He said they went to the room with the gun, but Anderson was able to run away, the affidavit states.

Police apprehended McVay and three of the juveniles at the scene, according to the affidavit. He told police the identity of the other juvenile boy.

McVay was being held Friday on $100,000 bond in the Benton County Jail.

Anderson was released from custody after posting a $75,000 bond. He was ordered not to have unsupervised contact with any minors.

Police found the gun -- a black BB gun -- which looked similar to a semi-automatic handgun, according to the affidavit.

Arraignments for both men are set for 8 a.m. June 12 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.