Innocent in baby’s drowning, Sherwood mother tells court

A Sherwood woman pleaded innocent this week to a manslaughter charge in the drowning death of her infant son, court records show.

Starlin Valenzuela, 25, told police the boy drowned in the bathtub on April 14 while she was on the couch within sight of him, according to a police incident report.

A warrant for Valenzuela's arrest was issued on April 28 and served Monday, court records indicate. Valenzuela entered the plea the next day in Sherwood District Court and was released on her own recognizance.

The boy's name and age were not listed in the incident report, and the address where the drowning occurred had been redacted. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained the report from Sherwood police through a request under the state Freedom of Information Act.

The district court clerk's office did not respond to a request Friday afternoon for additional records related the case.

According to the incident report, a Sherwood officer and firefighters responding to a report of a drowned child shortly before 10 a.m. found the infant on the ground near the bathroom door and attempted CPR.

Valenzuela was in shock and weeping, the officer reported. She said she had bathed her son and then let him play in the bath while she watched TV on a nearby couch, the report says. The officer noted that from where Valenzuela was on the couch, she could look into the bathroom and see the tub.

When she heard the baby stop splashing she jumped up and ran to help, Valenzuela told police, but found him "lifeless" in the tub and called 911.

The child's death is the first homicide Sherwood police have investigated so far in 2023 and the third in Pulaski County this year involving an infant.

On the same day the child drowned in Sherwood, Little Rock police responded to an area hospital to find 2-month-old Kaia Pennington severely injured and unable to breathe on her own. She died on April 18, and police arrested her father, 22-year-old Tamar Pennington, who pleaded innocent to a capital murder charge on the day Kaia died from her injuries, court records showed.

A third infant, Demetrick Green III, died on March 12 after he suffered injuries March 10 from what police referred to as violent shaking. His father, 30-year-old Demetrick Green Jr. of Little Rock, pleaded innocent to capital murder March 15, court records showed.