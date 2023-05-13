Lady Vols power past Tide in semis

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Tennessee softball team dug itself out of an early hole against Alabama in home-run-derby fashion Friday night at Bogle Park to punch its ticket to the SEC Softball Tournament championship game.

The top-seeded Lady Volunteers overcame a four-run deficit after the top of the first inning and muscled three home runs to surge past the Crimson Tide with a 7-6 semifinal victory.

"We're just on a mission really," said Lady Vols second baseman Lair Beautae, who hit a first-inning grand slam. "We have a plane. We have everything in order to fly the plane, and we're just flying it. We're trusting our process and we're taking off with it."

The win secured the first tournament title game berth for Tennessee (43-8) since 2015.

"I'm just really proud of our team," Tennessee Coach Karen Weekly said. "I mean, Alabama's a great opponent and anytime you play them, whether it's regular season or in the tournament, you know it's going to be a heck of a ball game."

Alabama (40-18) was able to chase Tennessee starter Karlyn Pickens, who was named SEC freshman of the year earlier in the day, before she was able to record an out.

The Crimson Tide led off the game with back-to-back singles followed by consecutive walks to bring a run home. A wild pitch by Pickens scored a second run, and her third walk in six batters prompted a pitching change.

Lady Vols senior right-hander Payton Gottshall entered with no outs and runners at every base.

A foul popup was caught by Tennessee third baseman Zaida Puni, but she went out of play and into the dugout which negated the catch. It permitted all three runners to advance 60 feet, and with the bases loaded it added another run.

Gottshall got out of the jam with one additional run scoring due to an RBI ground out, but Alabama entered the bottom of the first inning ahead 4-0.

"I just knew I had to come in and do whatever I could to help my team get the outs," Gottshall said.

With a swing of the bat, Beautae got all four runs back for the Lady Vols in the bottom of the inning. Tennessee loaded the bases with a double and two walks -- all with two outs -- as she stepped to the plate to plate.

It took one pitch for Beautae to barrel a ball over the wall in left-center field. Her fourth home run of the season was a game-tying grand slam. She said on the ESPN2 broadcast that her affirmation is 'I'm made for this.'

"Karen had told me my freshman year that I like to shine when the lights come on," Beautae said. "So, I just made that my affirmation, as if like the lights are on 24-7 and I'm made for any moment I'm put in."

Tennessee star center fielder Kiki Milloy, the nation's home runs leader, blasted her 23rd home run in the second inning to give the Lady Vols a 5-4 advantage. Her solo shot was with two outs on a two-strike count, and it landed over the entrance fence to Bogle Park past left field.

After a scoreless third inning by both teams, Tennessee went deep again in the fourth with two outs. Following a Jamison Brockenbrough single, Lady Vols right fielder Katie Taylor shot a home run to center field. Her two-run blast put Tennessee ahead 7-4.

It was the Tide's turn to place a ball into the berm in the fifth inning. Ashley Prange hit her third home run of the SEC Tournament, this time a two-run home run to pull Alabama within 7-6.

"The negative tonight is we out-hit them, but they got three home runs and a big one with a grand slam," Alabama Coach Patrick Murphy said. "So, they got big hits. We didn't get enough of them."

Gottshall was able to recover and pitch two consecutive scoreless innings and shut the door on Alabama. She tossed a complete game with 106 pitches thrown. Gottshall allowed two runs on five hits in relief.

Weekly and the Lady Vols will seek to pad their regular-season title with the league's postseason crown. Tennessee has won the tournament twice, last doing so in 2011.

Tennessee is scheduled to face 10th-seeded South Carolina in the championship game at 2 p.m. on ESPN. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 but was flexed for television purposes.