Threat is still serious

While everyone wishes for covid-19 to be over, it remains a serious threat, especially for people 65 and older. As of the first week of May, Arkansas has passed 13,000 total covid deaths, with 297 this year so far. Of these 297 deaths, 249 are in the 65-plus age group.

All adults should consider getting vaccinated, especially if you are over 60 or have other conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes. Many of our fellow citizens have (for example, both Joe Biden and Donald Trump received covid vaccines), as it significantly reduces the impact of covid-19. Also, previous infections and shots wear off over time, so if it's been over six to eight months since your vaccine, please get a booster. It will help you as well as help others in our community.

CLIFF SCOGIN

Fayetteville

Your time is now over

My parents' generation of political and economic power is over. They brought my generation and my children's and my grandchildren's generation nothing but war, disease, mass death, and two economic depressions and possibly a third economic depression in the last 30 years.

Joe Biden first came to Washington in 1973, 50 years ago. The U.S. Senate leadership of both parties are in their 70s and 80s. Its time for Gen X and millennials to take charge. Bill Clinton gave us NAFTA at the expense of American manufacturing and the environment as well as deregulated Wall Street, which directly led to the 2008 great recession. George W. Bush gave us two 20-year wars and accelerated global warming.

Donald Trump gave away my children's and grandchildren's economic future by giving away the treasury to his billionaire buddies as well as expanding the war in Afghanistan and also dropping the ball when it came to the covid pandemic where over 1 million Americans died. He also started a political and religious cult where most of the Republican Party deems him as the "savior."

And finally, Joe Biden, although he got a lot accomplished in his first two years in office, he is 80 years old, he's run out of ideas on how to stop mass shootings as well as how to stop a third depression in 15 years with a debt default.

It's time for a new generation to step up and take the mantle of leadership in this country. It's time for our parents and grandparents to go home and retire. You've had 50 years and you've destroyed this country and the planet. Your time is over. It's our turn now.

PATRICK GRAY

Searcy

Something seems off

It never ceases to amaze me the irony (hypocrisy?) of Republican politicians constantly preaching about more guns and lower taxes while simultaneously adding more and more metal detectors (or concealed-weapon detection systems) everywhere, including now in their homes, funded by us, the taxpayers.

JOSH MOODY

Fayetteville

In a different time ...

Turn back the hands of time; roll back the sands of time. Just thinking, as recently as the early 1950s, many--if not most--mothers stayed at home all day, doing housework, including cooking three meals a day for family, and many working men rode city buses to their jobs. School kids rode buses or bikes to school, or walked. One car to a family usually was the maximum. Congested highways and global warming were unheard of.

Chain hamburger joints had not sprung up, and pizza? What was that? Obesity was unheard of too. Day-care centers were not needed, because mothers were at home. Murders and deaths in auto accidents were infrequent. Main Street store owners did not have to board their windows and bar their doors. Families attended church together.

Does all of this somehow kind of paint a picture of some major problems of the present time? High school football coaches had benches on the sidelines for the reserves so their legs didn't turn into fenceposts, standing until time to go in; basketball coaches did their coaching during weekly practices, timeouts and at halftime. They did not parade up and down the sidelines shouting instructions to the players during the game, like chess masters to their pawns. Men's fast-pitch softball was still hot in some cities and it was sort of an unwritten rule that if a team could not hit the other pitcher's stuff swinging, then the smart thing to do was bunt, just to put the ball in play for a chance to get on base by error. College coaches did not have to worry about players transferring or going pro early, and most of the players on the Razorbacks team were from Arkansas. I still liked major league baseball.

JACK MAYBERRY

Sheridan