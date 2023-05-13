LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-South Carolina Game 2

South Carolina 3, Arkansas 0 — End 6th Inning

Both teams went down in order in the sixth inning.

Jack Mahoney continues to work quickly. He retired the Razorbacks in six pitches in the sixth.

Will McEntire has retired seven in a row since that rough start to his outing.

South Carolina 3, Arkansas 0 — End 5th Inning

Arkansas still has stranded a base runner in every inning.

The latest instance came when Tavian Josenberger walked and went to second base on a bad pick-off throw. Kendall Diggs struck out looking to end the inning.

The Razorbacks have stranded five against Jack Mahoney. Arkansas is 0 for 7 with runners on base.

South Carolina 3, Arkansas 0 — Middle 5th Inning

Will McEntire sat down the Gamecocks in order in the top of the fifth inning. He struck out South Carolina's Nos. 2 and 3 hitters, Dylan Brewer and Ethan Petry, before Cole Messina flied out.

South Carolina 3, Arkansas 0 — End 4th Inning

Brady Slavens singled with two outs and was out on a fielder's choice to end the inning.

Arkansas has had its chances, but has left a runner on base in every inning against South Carolina right-hander Jack Mahoney.

South Carolina 3, Arkansas 0 — Middle 4th Inning

The Gamecocks' first four hitters reached against Will McEntire on a hit batsman and three singles, and three scored during the fourth inning.

Gavin Casas and Braylen Wimmer each had RBI hits with no outs to score South Carolina's first runs and give the Gamecocks their first lead of the series.

Evan Stone added a two-out single before Michael Braswell struck out to strand two runners.

Zack Morris is warming up in Arkansas' bullpen.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 — End 3rd Inning

The top of the lineup failed to come through for Arkansas in the third. John Bolton doubled down the left-field line to lead off and went to third base when Tavian Josenberger sacrificed with a bunt.

Kendall Diggs got ahead 3-0 in his one-out at-bat, but struck out looking for the second out. Jace Bohrofen flied out to strand the Razorbacks' third base runner.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 — Middle 3rd Inning

Brady Tygart has thrown 37 pitches through three scoreless innings. That might be all for him with his pitch count tonight. He has thrown 26 pitches for strikes.

Will McEntire is up in Arkansas' bullpen.

Tygart worked around a lead-off single by Will Tippett in the third. Tippett went to second base on a fielder's choice and was stranded when Tygart struck out Dylan Brewer.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 — End 2nd Inning

Peyton Holt singled with a two-out, 105 mph scorcher that went off the inside of pitcher Jack Mahoney's foot, but Mahoney remained in the game and struck out Parker Rowland to end the inning.

The Razorbacks have stranded a runner each inning.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Brady Tygart worked another scoreless inning — his fifth consecutive since he returned from an elbow injury two weeks ago.

He hit Gavin Casas with a 0-1 pitch with one out, but struck out Braylen Wimmer looking before Talmadge LeCroy flied out to center field. Tavian Josenberger showed his speed closing on a ball that looked like it might drop in shallow center off the bat.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 — End 1st Inning

Kendall Diggs made a diving catch on the first pitch, then Brady Tygart struck out two Gamecocks in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Diggs drew a one-out walk. Jace Bohrofen flied out and Ben McLaughlin hit into a fielder's choice to strand Diggs.

Pregame

The start time for Saturday night’s baseball game between No. 3 Arkansas and No. 7 South Carolina was delayed until 6:45 p.m. because of weather.

Just before 5:10 p.m., the tarp was placed on the field at Baum-Walker Stadium, players were sent to their dugouts and spectators were asked to move to the concourse due to lightning in the area. The tarp was removed at 5:50 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Fayetteville on tonight, mainly before 10 p.m. It has cleared up quite a bit before game time and is sunny again.

Arkansas defeated South Carolina 4-1 in the series opener Friday night. The Razorbacks (37-12, 18-7 SEC) took a one-half game lead in the SEC with the victory.

The Gamecocks (36-13, 14-10) are 2 1/2 games behind Vanderbilt in the SEC East.

Right-handers Brady Tygart of Arkansas and Jack Mahoney of South Carolina will start. Tygart will likely be on a pitch count of around 40-45 pitches.