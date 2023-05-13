Police beat: LR woman held in nonfatal shooting; 2 men charged in burglary, violence

LR woman held in nonfatal shooting

Little Rock police early Friday arrested a woman who faces multiple felony counts related to a nonfatal shooting, according to an arrest report.

A witness to the shooting identified Jada Latimer, 31, of Little Rock, and officers took her into custody around 3:05 a.m., the report says. The report had been heavily redacted by a Pulaski County jail employee and did not include the location of the shooting or the arrest.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening wounds.

An incident report covering the shooting was not included on the police department's website, with "nothing significant" recorded for Friday on the site's daily reports page.

Officers found a spent shell casing on the ground near the scene, but redactions made it impossible to determine what type of shell it was or where exactly it was found in relation to Latimer, the victim and any witnesses.

Latimer faces felony counts of first-degree battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a certain person and possession of drug paraphernalia, and she was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening, an online inmate roster showed. There was no bound amount listed.

2 men charged in burglary, assaults

Little Rock police arrested two men early Friday who are accused of pistol whipping one person and pointing automatic weapons at other victims, including a child, during a residential burglary, according to an arrest report.

Kortez Parker, 22, and Braylon Oliver, 23, both of Little Rock, entered a residence sometime late Thursday or early Friday armed with Glock pistols that had been modified to fire fully automatically, the report, which had been heavily redacted by a Pulaski County jail employee, states.

Absent from the report is the location of the residence where the incident happened and the location where police arrested them around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The report also refers to "companions" of the suspects, but does not identify them.

Parker and Oliver pistol whipped one victim and pointed guns at others, including a 1-year-old child, the report states. It was not clear if the two knew the victims, but both arrest reports list a recommendation for a no-contact order between them and the victims.

Both men face three felony counts each of aggravated assault and false imprisonment and one felony count each of aggravated residential burglary, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, theft of property, second-degree battery and simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun.

Parker, who is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun, faces an additional felony count of possession of a firearm by certain persons and a misdemeanor drug possession count, while Oliver faces an additional felony count of possession of oxycodone.

The two were being held in the Pulaski County jail on Friday evening with no bail listed, an online inmate roster showed.