Man fatally shot at North Little Rock motel

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:51 p.m.
Police tape

A man was fatally shot at a North Little Rock motel shortly after 12:01 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to the Rest Inn at 5801 Pritchard Road, just south of the Prothro Junction exit off Interstate 40, around 1:05 a.m. Saturday after a report of shots fired in the area.

Police said they located a man in the breezeway who had been shot at least once.

The victim died in an area hospital later Saturday. The man had not named by police as of Saturday afternoon because his next of kin not yet been notified.



