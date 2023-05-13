Manhunt, standoff end in arrest of man

MOUNTAIN HOME — A Mountain Home man was arrested Wednesday after a chase in Baxter County that involved gunfire, a subsequent manhunt and standoff in a barricaded mobile home.

Terry Lee Shumate, 39, was arrested by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from other agencies, according to a news release from Sheriff John F. Montgomery.

The incident began Wednesday morning when a homeowner on Baxter County Road 99 caught two men stealing things from his yard, according to the release.

According to the Sheriff’s Office incident report, George Matthew Lloyd, 59, hasn’t lived at the residence for about three months, but he checks on it regularly and is in the process of cleaning leftover trash there.

On Wednesday, police said Lloyd saw a silver car at his property and a man with red hair who was loading old air conditioner parts into the vehicle.

A man with dark, curly hair was in the passenger seat.

Lloyd asked the men what they were doing on his property, according to the incident report.

“Getting stuff,” one of them replied.

“Lloyd told them no they were not,” according to the report.

The suspects took off down County Road 99 and then stopped.

“A male with reddish hair exited and allegedly fired a shot at Lloyd,” according to the incident report. “Lloyd described the weapon as a 9mm Glock handgun.”

Lloyd wasn’t hit by the gunfire.

The suspects then continued driving down the road until Lloyd lost sight of the vehicle after it reached Arkansas 201, according to the incident report.

After receiving calls, law enforcement officers converged on the area, according to the news release.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Davis found the suspect vehicle parked in the area of Baxter County Road 84.

“One of the suspects was still inside the vehicle and fled off into the woods when he saw Sgt. Davis,” according to the news release.

“There was no sign of the second suspect at the location where the vehicle was found.”

A .223-caliber rifle, long-gun magazines and 9mm handgun ammunition were found in the vehicle, according to the release.

A manhunt was initiated with the assistance of tracking dogs and a helicopter.

Some time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a report that one of the suspects had entered a mobile home on Baxter County Road 35.

“A woman and children had been inside, but they were able to escape out the back,” according to the news release. “The suspect barricaded himself inside the mobile home.”

The special response team from the Mountain Home Police Department was asked to respond to assist at that point.

After a standoff period, Shumate surrendered and was taken into custody about 4:30 p.m. and was taken to the Baxter County jail, according to the release.

Shumate was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary, criminal trespass, theft of property, fleeing, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a minor, and other charges.

Shumate is currently being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing, with investigators attempting to determine the identify and location of the second suspect.

Shumate was described in the incident report as having brown hair, while the other person in the car had black hair.



