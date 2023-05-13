Muleriders advance to title game

SPRINGDALE -- Southern Arkansas Coach Justin Pettigrew stood near third base in disbelief as he wondered how the play he had called didn't work.

Upon further review, the double steal attempt was ruled successful after all, and it set the stage for the Muleriders to advance to the Great American Conference baseball championship game with a 6-1 victory Friday afternoon over Oklahoma Baptist at Arvest Ballpark.

Southern Arkansas (38-16) had runners on first and third with two outs when Connor Allen broke late for second, but he stopped when the throw beat him to the bag. He then tried to avoid the tag as Riley Orr raced for home, but the second-base umpire said the tag was applied for the third out of the inning.

However, the call was reversed following a meeting of the four umpires, meaning Orr scored to give the Muleriders a 1-0 lead. Will Richardson then made it 2-0 moments later when his single drove in Allen.

"We were fortunate that we had four umpires and had a guy with a clear view over at first base to say he missed the tag," Pettigrew said. "With a two-man crew or even sometimes a three-man crew, the umpire on the inside would have a tough call to make.

"We were able to score a run there, then get a big hit to score that second run. That gave us a lot of momentum."

That sequence of plays loomed large because Southern Arkansas still had a lead after Oklahoma Baptist (31-22) scored an unearned run in the fifth inning on Jayden Shafer's two-out RBI single. The sixth-seeded Bison then threatened to score in the sixth after they had loaded the bases, but the Muleriders turned a 5-2-3 double play to end the inning.

Oklahoma Baptist never threatened again as Mikel Howell (7-2) held the Bison to five hits over seven innings, then Jake Uber closed out the game with two perfect innings.

"We got a big ground ball and turned a double play when we needed to," Pettigrew said. "We finally got on our side, and that was a huge momentum builder.

"Our pitching has carried us in these two games, getting the starts from Jeremy [Adorno] and Big Mike, going out and doing the things he does. Our bullpen then has come in and do exactly what they are supposed to do."

Southern Arkansas then added insurance with Chris Sutton's two-run home run in the sixth, then two more runs in the seventh on a throwing error and a hit batter with the bases loaded.

The Muleriders will return to action at noon today against the winner of Friday's late game between Oklahoma Baptist and Henderson State, which advanced with an 11-3 victory over rival Ouachita Baptist in the afternoon elimination game. If Southern Arkansas loses, a second game will be played shortly after the first one is completed.