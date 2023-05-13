Mullins’ HR completes cycle, Orioles’ comeback

BALTIMORE -- Moments after Cedric Mullins finished hitting for the cycle -- with a dramatic three-run home run that broke the game open a bit -- the Baltimore Orioles let their center fielder have the spotlight to himself.

Mullins took the field before the rest of his teammates for the top of the ninth, receiving a standing ovation from an appreciative Baltimore crowd.

"I immediately knew as soon as the third out was made, that they were doing that," Mullins said. "They went on and sent me out there. Just to have a great crowd out there today, and to be able to share the moment with a lot of people was fun."

Mullins became the seventh player in team history to hit for the cycle. He did it with a single in the third inning, a triple in the fifth, a double in the seventh and then a homer to right field in the bottom of the eighth. Mullins also made a diving catch in the outfield in Baltimore's 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Mullins became the first Oriole to hit for the cycle since Austin Hays on June 22, 2022 against Washington. The other Baltimore players who have done it are Brooks Robinson (1960), Cal Ripken (1984), Aubrey Huff (2007), Felix Pie (2009) and Jonathan Villar (2019).

Terrin Vavra, who came on as a defensive replacement in right field in the eighth, drew a two-out walk to give Mullins the at-bat he needed. Mullins drove a 1-1 changeup from Duane Underwood Jr. 376 feet over the scoreboard in right.

"I know that was a very special moment for him," Hays said. "It was a special moment for me too, just to see him get to complete that. Especially with a homer too, and he did it at home. Just can't script it any better than that."

Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins is the only other major leaguer to hit for the cycle this year.

BLUE JAYS 3, BRAVES 0 Chris Bassitt (5-2) pitched a two-hitter, Daulton Varsho hit a home run and Toronto beat Atlanta.

CARDINALS 8, RED SOX 6 Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run home run off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and St. Louis beat Boston to win its second consecutive series opener after losing its first 11 this season.

CUBS 6, TWINS 2 Rookie Matt Mervis crushed a tying RBI double in a seventh-inning breakthrough for Chicago as the Cubs rallied to beat Minnesota. Yan Gomes had the go-ahead single in the seventh, Christopher Morel tacked on a two-run home run in the ninth and Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) pitched six strong innings. Smyly (4-1) struck out four and allowed four hits.

BREWERS 5, ROYALS 1 Corbin Burnes (4-2) pitched six shutout innings and Owen Miller went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double to help Milwaukee defeat Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 3, NATIONALS 2 Francisco Lindor hit a three-run single in the sixth inning to lift struggling New York over last-place Washington.

PHILLIES 6, ROCKIES 3 Bryce Harper broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run double, Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run home run and Philadelphia rallied to beat Colorado.

REDS 7, MARLINS 4 Jake Fraley homered twice, including a tiebreaking three-run shot in the ninth inning that sent Cincinnati past Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 5, GUARDIANS 4 Brandon Drury's sacrifice fly capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning by Los Angeles off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase as the Angels beat the Guardians to snap a 10-game losing streak at Progressive Field.

MARINERS 9, TIGERS 2 Julio Rodriguez had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs as Seattle beat Detroit.

YANKEES 6, RAYS 5 Anthony Rizzo homered twice on his bobblehead giveaway night, the second a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth inning that lifted New York over Tampa Bay.





Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins races to third on a triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)



CORRECTS SPELLING TO BAE, INSTEAD OF BANE - Pittsburgh Pirates Ji Hwan Bae, right, is congratulated by Andrew McCutchen after scoring against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)



Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

