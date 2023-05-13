



Lainey Wilson collected four trophies at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where Chris Stapleton won the entertainer of the year honor. Wilson performed twice Thursday -- back to back -- and delivered speeches after her wins. She won album of the year for "Bell Bottom Country," accepting the honor after performing her song "Grease." Wilson called the album a "labor of love" and said people often tell her how much the album means to their lives. She said writing them "saved mine." When she won female artist of the year, co-host Dolly Parton handed her the trophy. She gave credit to the female artists who preceded her. "For the little girls watching this, this [award] stands for hard work," Wilson said. "If you're going to be a dreamer, you better be a doer." Stapleton owned the stage at the end of the night, winning the top honor. "I don't deserve this," Stapleton said. "I've never thought of myself as somebody who would win this award." He dedicated the award to his children at home.

Country artist Jimmie Allen is being sued by his former manager for alleged sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress, according to legal documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous because she still works in the music industry, claims that while employed by Allen's management company Wide Open Music, he raped her, regularly sexually abused her and harassed her for 1½ years. Jane Doe is also suing the company and its founder, Ash Bowers, alleging that when she detailed the abuse to Bowers, Wide Open Music dropped Allen from the management firm but also fired her. The documents also claim that when Jane Doe was assigned to manage Allen, Bowers told her that the artist was known to push boundaries and said that he was "promiscuous but harmless." In a statement to the Times, Allen denied any wrongdoing and claimed their relationship was consensual. "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money," Allen told the Times. "I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation." Jane Doe's attorney told Variety that a payout was never requested.





Jimmie Allen arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)





