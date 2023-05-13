BASEBALL

Rays' Rasmussen injured

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday with a right flexor strain, one day after tossing seven scoreless innings in a win over the New York Yankees. Rasmussen is hopeful he can avoid a third Tommy John surgery. He is 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA in eight starts this season, helping the Rays roll to the best record in baseball. The right-hander allowed only two hits and walked none Thursday night in an 8-2 victory over the Yankees. But he felt some nerve discomfort in his right forearm while pitching to the last batter he faced, Gleyber Torres. Rasmussen's final four pitches were two cut fastballs in the mid-80s (mph) and two sweepers clocked at 79 mph, which worried Manager Kevin Cash and pitching coach Kyle Snyder after Rasmussen regularly threw mid-90s fastballs all night.

Cubs' infielder heads to IL

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left hamstring before the team's game against Minnesota. The injury occurred while Hoerner was running the bases Monday against St. Louis. After sitting out the next two games, his first absences of the season, the Cubs decided to give their leadoff man more time to heal and give Manager David Ross more options on the active roster. Ross said he's hopeful Hoerner will miss only the minimum amount of time. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday.

GOLF

Scheffler hits 64, again

Scottie Scheffler says he tries not to put too much emphasis on winning one tournament over another, even when his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson is in play. Ryan Palmer isn't keeping any secrets. Win the Nelson not far from his home in another Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, knowing it would qualify the 46-year-old Texan for next week's PGA Championship? "I'd win this tournament and stay home next week, to be honest with you," said Palmer, who lives in Colleyville but was born and raised in Amarillo in West Texas. "That means more to me." Scheffler shot his second consecutive 7-under 64 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes. Palmer's 65 and a 64 from Hughes put them at 13-under 129. Si Woo Kim shot 66 and was 11 under. S.Y. Noh, who tied the course record with an opening-round 60, birdied his first two holes before playing the final 16 in 5 over. The South Korean had three 6s in a round of 74 and was 8 under, six shots back. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 71 on Friday and missed the cut at 3-under 139. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 72 and missed the cut at 5-over 147.

Els grabs Regions lead

Ernie Els birdied the final two holes to cap off a 6-under 66 and take a one-stroke lead over Paul Broadhurst on Friday in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Els birdied three of the final four holes, marred by his lone bogey of the day on No. 16, to move to 10-under 134 on the Founders Course at Greystone in Birmingham, Ala. The World Golf Hall of Famer is seeking his fourth senior tour victory and second of the year. A grinning Els mimicked sheathing a sword with his club after his final putt, the familiar celebration of playing partner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who was four shots back after a 68. Defending champion Steve Stricker is two shots back after his second consecutive 68, tied with first-round co-leader Timothy O'Neal, who had a 69. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 71 on Friday and is at 5-under 139. Glen Day (Little Rock) turned in a 69 and is at 1-under 143 overall. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) posted a 76 on Friday and is at 7-over 151.

Ko, Kemp top LPGA field

Two-time LPGA Tour player of the year Jin Young Ko shot her second consecutive 4-under 68 on Friday in the Founders Cup and shared the halfway lead with 37-year-old non-winner Sarah Kemp. Kemp, whose best finish on tour is a tie for second in 2019, had a one-stroke lead with three holes to play but pulled her drive on the par 4 16th at Upper Montclair Country Club. The Australian was short of the elevated green on her second shot and missed a long par putt after a chip from a tough stance. She had a 65 to match Ko at 8-under 136. Kemp's best finish this year in six events -- including a team event -- was a tie for 13th in the JM Eagle LA Championship. Defending champion Minjee Lee (69), South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu (70) and Aditi Ashok (68) of India, were a shot behind the leaders and one ahead of American Cheyenne Knights (70). Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Friday and is at 4-under 140 overall. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 70 on Friday and is at 3-under 141. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) finished with a 74 on Friday and missed the cut at 2-over 146.

Hot LIV start for Grace

Branden Grace couldn't miss with his irons or his putter Friday on his way to a 9-under 61 to build a two-shot lead after one round of LIV Golf Tulsa. Grace finished with three consecutive birdies at Cedar Ridge, a course in the Tulsa suburbs that last hosted the LPGA Tour in 2008. He needed them to hold off Dustin Johnson, who showed signs of shaking off some rust by finishing with five consecutive birdies. Johnson and Brendan Steele each shot a 63. Matt Wolff led the six players with LIV who went to college in Oklahoma. Wolff, who starred at Oklahoma State, shot a 66. Talor Gooch, another former Oklahoma State player coming off two consecutive LIV Golf titles in Australia and Singapore, shot a 68.

FOOTBALL

Browns add DE Smith

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday night. The Browns are sending fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to the Vikings for Smith, a sixth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the swap. In Cleveland, Smith will be paired up front with All-Pro end Myles Garrett, one of the NFL's best edge rushers.

TENNIS

Djokovic passes opening test

Novak Djokovic was tested by 61st-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a 7-6 (5), 6-2 opening win at the Italian Open on Friday. Aiming for a seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico in Rome as he prepares for the French Open, Djokovic twice had to recover from deficits during a tight first set. Djokovic was returning after three weeks off due to a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow. In his previous two tournaments on red clay, Djokovic had consecutive early exits. He lost in the round of 16 at Monte Carlo to Lorenzo Musetti. Then Dusan Lajovic beat him in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina, dealing him his first loss to a fellow Serbian in 11 years.

Talor Gooch of RangeGoats GC hits a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of LIV golf tournament at the Cedar Ridge Country Club, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Broken Arrow, Okla. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

