OHIO VALLEY

UALR 7, TENNESSEE TECH 0

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock (28-18, 13-5 Ohio Valley Conference) scored four runs in the first three innings to win Friday's series opener against Tennessee Tech (17-29, 8-11) at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

The Trojans took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Tyler Williams scored on a wild pitch and on an RBI single from Nico Baumbach. They padded their lead to 4-0 in the third inning on another RBI single from Baumbach, who scored later in the inning on Skyler Trevino's double to right-center field. Alex Seguine added a two-run single up the middle in the sixth inning and Ty Rhoades hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Baumbach finished 3 for 5 to lead the Trojans, who finished with 14 hits, while Seguine and Luke Pectol had two hits each. Right-hander Jackson Wells (6-3) scattered 6 hits over 8 1/3 innings with a walk and 11 strikeouts to earn the victory on the mound.