OPINION | Cali Hutchings: Having an LDS temple in Bentonville is dream come true

As a kid, I learned to sing: "I'd love to see the temple, I'm going there someday." Ever since I was little, I couldn't wait until the day that I could go inside of the temple; I have always thought they were the prettiest buildings I'd ever seen. When I turned 12, I was able to go to the Kansas City temple for the first time and was amazed at its beauty. Now, because the Bentonville temple was built right next to my church building, I get to see it every week. I love to see the temple!

When the temple was first announced, I was 10 years old and hadn't been inside a temple yet. My family and I were so excited to have a temple so close. Out of all places, Bentonville was getting a temple -- the first one in Arkansas. We knew that having a temple in Bentonville was going to be a huge blessing. Once the temple construction began, each week I was able to see the temple's progress. I saw the frame being built, the gigantic white walls being installed, the windows, and the landscaping. It was an amazing process to watch and so cool to see the temple at each stage.

Five years ago, I would never have thought that we would be lucky enough to have a temple built right by us. The drive to the nearest temple went from 3½ hours to only 15 minutes. We are so fortunate and blessed to have the Lord's House so close to us. My experience these last few years being able to go to the Kansas City temple has been so amazing, and my testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ has grown so much.

The temple to me is a place of peace and calm. It allows me to slow down and press "pause" on the hustle and bustle of the world. The world we live in can get so busy and crazy that we may often forget to be still and to make time for Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father. The temple allows us this stillness, and it gives us a chance to feel close to God and give Him our time.

In the temple, I feel the closest I ever have to our Heavenly Father. Heaven itself feels so much closer in the temple when it can usually feel so far away. I can feel the presence of the Holy Ghost, and I know that I am in the Lord's House. The temple is going to be a place for me to ponder, to reflect, to make important decisions, and to be close to God. What I am looking forward to is being able to go at any time; when I am happy, stressed, sad, need help, or when I just feel I need to go. I know that having a temple so close and being able to go often will strengthen my testimony even more.

I am so grateful for this beautiful temple being built and am super excited for the open house where anyone can come and see the inside. A temple open house is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to bring friends to come experience it.

Members of the public who would like to tour the temple can go online to make complimentary reservations. The link is https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/featured/bentonville-arkansas-open-house?lang=eng&cid=rdb_v_bentonvilletemple_op