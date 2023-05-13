OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Unreal Hogs close with ‘Beasts of the East’

FAYETTEVILLE -- After finishing 14-4 vs. the rest of its SEC West schedule, Arkansas this week and next week closes its regular SEC season vs. beasts of the East.

Coach Dave Van Horn's Razorbacks, nationally No. 3 in the Coaches poll, took 36-12 overall/SEC West leading 17-7 records into Friday night's scheduled start of a 3-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium vs. the Coaches' No. 7 South Carolina Gamecocks, 36-12/14-9 third in the SEC East.

Barring inclement weather readjustments, the series continues at 6 tonight and 2 p.m. Sunday.

For the final May 18-20 SEC 3-game sets, Arkansas visits Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

Going into their SEC East series Friday night at Florida, Vanderbilt's 35-13 nationally No. 4 Commodores stood 17-7 leading the SEC East and tied first Overall with Arkansas.

Three weeks ago, Van Horn's injury-racked Razorbacks lost three to underdog Georgia in Athens, Ga., mathematically nullifying Arkansas' 3-game sweep of defending SEC Overall/East champion Tennessee.

Arkansas then successively swept Texas A&M in Fayetteville and swept Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. vaulting into its SEC tie for first.

"The team's kind of unreal to be honest with you," Van Horn said Sunday in Starkville. "They show up every day to play and they think they can win. If you don't think you can win, you're not going to win as many as you should."

Seems they've already won more than their share given lost Jaxon Wiggins, their most experienced SEC starting pitcher, before the season began, lost injured relievers Koty Franks and Dylan Carter for the season and only recently returned 2022 All-SEC Freshman pitcher Brady Tygart.

Starting outfielders Tavian Josenberger and Jared Wegner have been injury sidelined for weeks. Injured second baseman Peyton Stovall missed the Mississippi State series.

All those absences yet grasping first place.

"Obviously we're all happy where we are," Van Horn said Thursday.

They know they must battle to stay that way.

It starts vs. Coach Mark Kingston's talented Gamecocks persevering through injuries much like Arkansas.

"I think they have a great team," Van Horn said. "I know they've had some injuries but they have a lot of pitching and they hit balls over your head. A lot of them go out of the park."

The Gamecocks have hit 103 home runs. Freshman right fielder Ethan Petry has hit 21 while batting .395. He's carried the Gamecocks much like Bohrofen, .373, 13 home runs, has carried the Hogs.

Corner outfielder Bohrofen played center minus Josenberger.

With Van Horn reporting Josenberger's hamstring healing, Bohrofen moves to left.

Van Horn listed Wegner on this weekend's roster but active status doubtful.

Designated hitter Kendall Diggs, playing a surprisingly good right field with Arkansas two outfielders down, hits .329, 10 home runs, 52 RBI, and remains in right.

Ben McLaughlin stepped up filling Diggs' DH spot. Peyton Holt again is tabbed to replace still sidelined Stovall at second.

All play real roles for Van Horn's "unreal" Razorbacks.